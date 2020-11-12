voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

FRIEDBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company”, or “voxeljet”), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights - Third Quarter 2020 compared to the Third Quarter 2019

Total revenues for the third quarter increased 10.6% to kEUR 4,908 from kEUR 4,436

Gross profit margin increased to 32.7% from 19.5%

Systems revenues increased 64.2% to kEUR 2,686 from kEUR 1,636

Services revenues decreased 20.6% to kEUR 2,222 from kEUR 2,800

Lowered full year revenue guidance to between kEUR 20,700 and kEUR 22,700

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of kEUR 8,000 to kEUR 10,000.

Dr. Ingo Ederer, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet, commented, “We have reached three significant milestones with VJET X and the new, large High Speed Sintering (“HSS”) 3D printer over the last months: first, we received the follow-up orders for three additional VJET X units. The order comes as part of a frame contract concluded in 2018 between us and our partners and a premium German car maker. Second, just recently, we received the pre-acceptance from the car maker and our partners for the first two units, which were installed in 2019. We expect to recognize revenue for the first batch of five VJET X units mid-2021. Third, in HSS, we have found a clever and self-adjusting solution to address the challenge of having a stable temperature across a large powder bed: we have filed an IP accordingly. First printing tests on the large HSS printer were successful and we are extremely excited about the new opportunities and markets we plan to address with it.”

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 10.6% to kEUR 4,908 compared to kEUR 4,436 in the third quarter of 2019.

Revenues from our Systems segment, which focuses on the development, production and sale of 3D printers, increased 64.2% to kEUR 2,686 in the third quarter of 2020 from kEUR 1,636 in last year’s third quarter. The Company sold two used and refurbished 3D printers in the third quarter of 2020 compared to three new 3D printers in last year’s third quarter. Revenue from the sale of 3D printers significantly increased due to the product mix, as we sold larger scale platforms in the third quarter of 2020 as opposed to smaller platforms in the comparative period. Systems revenues also include all Systems-related revenues from consumables, spare parts and maintenance. Those Systems-related revenues increased in the third quarter year over year, which reflects the higher installed base of 3D printers in the market and the associated growth in aftersales activities, although we were not able to achieve the targeted numbers. Revenues from the sale of 3D printers as well as Systems-related revenues were still impacted by the economic slow-down due to the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19 disease (“the COVID-19 situation”). We were not able to perform all of the installations of 3D printers, which were scheduled for the third quarter of 2020 due to reimpositions of travel restrictions and shutdowns with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in countries where our clients are located. As a consequence, we were not able to recognize revenue on those transactions. The same issues limited our ability to perform service and maintenance visits world wide, which also adversely affected our opportunities to recognize revenue. As many of our clients have reduced their production activities, the demand for consumables as well as spare and wear parts was on a lower level than expected, nevertheless we saw a recovery of demand compared to the prior two quarters in 2020. Systems revenues represented 54.7% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 36.9% in last year’s third quarter.

Revenues from our Services segment, which focuses on the printing of on-demand parts for our customers, decreased 20.6% to kEUR 2,222 in the third quarter of 2020 from kEUR 2,800 in the comparative period of 2019. This was mainly due to lower revenue contributions from our subsidiary voxeljet America Inc. (“voxeljet America”) related to the COVID-19 situation leading to a significant decrease in demand from our clients in North America. In addition, revenues from our subsidiary voxeljet UK Ltd. (“voxeljet UK”) significantly decreased. This was related to the close down of our service center in the United Kingdom in the fourth quarter of 2019 in the course of our restructuring, which started in the third quarter of 2019. For the German operation as well as for our subsidiary voxeljet China Co. Ltd. (“voxeljet China”), we saw a considerable market recovery in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Demand from our clients and associated revenues were approximately on the same level as last year’s third quarter.

Cost of sales were kEUR 3,301 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to kEUR 3,571 for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit and gross profit margin were kEUR 1,607 and 32.7%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to kEUR 865 and 19.5% in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for our Systems segment increased to kEUR 1,060 in the third quarter of 2020 from kEUR 357 in third quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin for this segment increased to 39.5% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 21.8% in the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to higher gross profit and gross profit margin from the sale of 3D printers due to a more favorable product mix. But also gross profit and gross profit margin from Systems-related revenues slightly increased due to the product mix.

Gross profit for our Services segment slightly increased to kEUR 547 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to kEUR 508 in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin for this segment significantly increased to 24.6% in the third quarter of 2020 from 18.1% in the third quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to neutral gross profit as well as gross profit margin contribution from voxeljet UK, as a result of the close down of our service center in the United Kingdom that began in the last year’s third quarter, accompanied by negative contributions. Further, gross profit and gross profit margin contribution from the German operation improved due to cost savings measures implemented as a consequence of the COVID-19 situation. Regarding voxeljet America, the decrease in revenues quarter over quarter led to a lower utilization of the American service center, resulting in significantly lower gross profit and gross profit margin contribution. Gross profit as well as gross profit margin contribution from voxeljet China slightly improved quarter over quarter.

Selling expenses were kEUR 1,295 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to kEUR 1,687 in the third quarter of 2019. Despite an increase in revenues, we recorded a decrease in selling expenses which was mainly due to lower selling expenses from voxeljet UK as a result of the successful restructuring, which started in the last year’s third quarter. In addition, we incurred lower expenses for travelling, trade fairs and exhibitions related to the COVID-19 situation and the associated global restrictions. Usually distributions expenses like shipping and packaging costs are a main driver of the selling expenses and can vary from quarter to quarter depending on quantity and types of products sold, as well as the destinations of where those goods are being delivered.

Administrative expenses were kEUR 1,477 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to kEUR 1,567 in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to significantly lower administrative expense from voxeljet UK as a result of the completed restructuring. This was partially offset by higher consulting fees related to the voluntary transfer of the listing of our American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) in August 2020, as previously disclosed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses decreased to kEUR 1,482 in the third quarter of 2020 from kEUR 1,888 in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease of kEUR 406 was mainly due to lower personnel expenses as well as lower material consumption. Those expenses can vary from quarter to quarter and are usually driven by the different project types and phases.

Other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were kEUR 590 compared to kEUR 36 in the prior year period. This was mainly due to higher losses from foreign currency transactions of kEUR 570 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to kEUR 22 for the third quarter of 2019.

Other operating income was kEUR 223 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to kEUR 787 in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower gains from foreign currency transactions, which decreased to kEUR 109 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to kEUR 642 in the last year’s third quarter.

The changes in foreign currency losses and gains were primarily driven by the valuation of the intercompany loans granted by the parent company to our UK and US subsidiaries.

Operating loss was kEUR 3,014 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of kEUR 3,526 in the comparative period in 2019. This was mainly related to the significant improvement in gross profit in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019. In addition, operating expenses within all functions decreased quarter over quarter, especially within the sales and marketing and R&D functions. This was partially offset by a negative net impact from other operating expenses and other operating income amounting to kEUR 367 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to a positive net impact amounting to kEUR 751 for the third quarter of 2019.

Financial result was negative kEUR 928 in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a financial result of negative kEUR 141 in the comparative period in 2019. This was mainly related to higher finance expenses related to the revaluation of derivative financial instruments, amounting to kEUR 481, compared to a finance income of kEUR 74 in the third quarter of 2019. The derivative financial instruments are revalued on each balance sheet date, with changes in the fair value between reporting periods recorded within financial result of the consolidated statements of comprehensive loss. An increase in our share price results in a finance expense, while a decrease leads to a finance income. Interest expense included interest from long term debt with other financial institutions which amounted to kEUR 486 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to kEUR 254 in the comparative period in 2019. The increase is mainly related to the draw down of the second tranche of the loan granted by the European Investment Bank (“EIB”) under the Finance Contract in June 2020 amounting to kEUR 5,000. This second tranche includes both, a Performance Participation Interest (PPI), accounted for separately as derivative financial instruments (included within the revaluation mentioned above) and also a fixed interest, which is recorded as interest from long term debt.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was kEUR 4,035 or EUR 0.82 per share, as compared to net loss of kEUR 3,735, or EUR 0.76 per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Effective August 14, 2020, we changed the ratio of our American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to ordinary shares from each ADS representing one-fifth (1/5) of one ordinary share (5:1) to each ADS representing one ordinary share (1:1). Based on a conversion rate of one ADSs per ordinary share, net loss was at EUR 0.82 per ADS for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of EUR 0.15 per ADS for the third quarter of 2019, based on a conversion rate of five ADSs per ordinary share. Earnings per share is computed by dividing net income attributable to stockholders of the parent by the weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Earnings per ADS is calculated by dividing the above earnings per share by one (before August 14, 2020: five) as each ordinary share represents one (before August 14, 2020: five) ADS(s).

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Results

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by 15.6% to kEUR 12,708 compared to kEUR 15,051 in the prior year period.

Systems revenues were kEUR 5,862 for the first nine months of 2020 compared to kEUR 6,180 for the same period last year. The Company sold two new and three used and refurbished 3D printers during the first nine months of 2020, compared to seven new and one used and refurbished 3D printer in the prior year period. Although, the Company sold a smaller number of units, revenue from the sale of 3D printers slightly increased due to the product mix, as we sold larger scale platforms in the first nine months of 2020 as opposed to smaller platforms in the comparative period in 2019. Nevertheless, the COVID-19 situation, including resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the reimpositions of travel restrictions or even shutdowns in countries where our clients are located, prohibited us from performing all of the scheduled installations of 3D printers. Therefore, we were not able to recognize revenue on those transactions. Systems revenues also include revenues from consumables, spare parts and maintenance. Also, those Systems-related revenues were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 situation, as the performance of service visits was limited in many regions of the world, which made it impossible to fulfill our maintenance schedule. Further, we experienced lower demand for consumables and spare parts in the first nine months of 2020, as our clients have reduced their production activities, especially in the second quarter of 2020. All those matters led to a decrease in Systems-related revenues. In the third quarter of 2020, demand for consumables and spare parts substantially recovered compared to the prior two quarters in 2020. Systems revenues represented 46.1% of total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 41.1% for the same period in the prior year.

Services revenues were kEUR 6,846 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to kEUR 8,871 for the same period last year. This decrease of 22.8% was mainly due to significantly lower revenue contributions from our subsidiary voxeljet America Inc. (“voxeljet America”), related to the COVID-19 situation, leading to a significant decrease in demand from our clients. We incurred similar impacts for the German service center, where revenues also decreased, although not as strong as in the US. Revenue contribution from our subsidiary voxeljet UK Ltd. (“voxeljet UK”) significantly decreased. This was related to the close down of our service center in the United Kingdom in the fourth quarter of 2019 in the course of our restructuring, which started in the third quarter of 2019. Also, revenues from our subsidiary voxeljet China Co. Ltd. (“voxeljet China”) were impacted by the economic slow-down due to COVID-19 and therefore slightly decreased.

Cost of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were kEUR 8,931, a decrease of kEUR 1,816, over cost of sales of kEUR 10,747 for the same period in 2019.

Gross profit and gross profit margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were kEUR 3,777 and 29.7%, respectively, compared to kEUR 4,304 and 28.6% in the prior year period.

Gross profit for our Systems segment increased to kEUR 2,040 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from kEUR 1,717 in the same period in 2019. Also, gross profit margin for this segment improved to 34.8% compared to 27.8% for the prior year period. This was related to a more favorable product mix, especially regarding Systems-related revenues, but also regarding revenues from the sale of 3D printers, as larger scale platforms usually provide higher gross profit (margins) compared to smaller platforms.

Gross profit for our Services segment decreased to kEUR 1,737 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from kEUR 2,587 in the same period of 2019. The gross profit margin for this segment decreased to 25.4% for the first nine months of 2020 from 29.2% in the same period in 2019. This was mainly related to significantly lower gross profit as well as gross profit margin contribution from our American service center, as a result of lower utilization in line with the decrease in revenues. Gross profit as well as gross profit margin contribution from our German service center slightly improved year over year in spite of the decline in revenues, due to cost savings measures implemented as a consequence of the COVID-19 situation. Gross profit and gross profit margin contribution from voxeljet China remained almost unchanged.

Selling expenses were kEUR 4,136 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to kEUR 5,125 in the same period in 2019. The year over year decrease is mainly due to lower distribution expenses corresponding to the decrease in revenues. Shipping and packaging expenses as a main driver of the selling expenses could vary from quarter to quarter depending on quantity and types of products, as well as the destinations where those goods are being delivered. Further, selling expenses from voxeljet UK significantly decreased as a result of the successful restructuring, which started in the last year’s third quarter. In addition, we incurred lower expenses for travelling, trade fairs and exhibitions related to the COVID-19 situation and the associated global restrictions.

Administrative expenses slightly increased by kEUR 103 to kEUR 4,694 for the first nine months of 2020 from kEUR 4,591 in the prior year’s period. The increase was mainly due to higher unexpected advisor fees in the second quarter of 2020, mainly related to the Audit Committee Investigation as previously disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings. This was largely offset by significantly lower administrative expense from voxeljet UK as a result of the completed restructuring.

R&D expenses decreased to kEUR 4,737 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 from kEUR 5,295 in the same period in 2019, a decrease of kEUR 558. The decrease was mainly due to lower personnel expenses as well as lower material consumption. Those expenses can vary from quarter to quarter and are usually driven by the different project types and phases.

Other operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were kEUR 1,958 compared to kEUR 422 in the prior year period. This was mainly due to higher losses from foreign currency transactions amounting to kEUR 1,859 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to kEUR 395 in the prior year’s period.

Other operating income was kEUR 1,258 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to kEUR 1,468 in the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to lower gains from foreign exchange transactions amounting to kEUR 489 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to kEUR 1,088 for the comparative period in 2019. This was partially offset by a government grant received by voxeljet America in April 2020 from the United States Small Business Administration (“SBA”) under the COVID-19 funding program amounting to kEUR 295. The full amount was recognized in profit and loss, in the second quarter of 2020, as the related costs for which the grant is intended to compensate, occurred in this period and we assume that we comply with the conditions of the funding. The assessment of SBA whether we are in compliance with the conditions, has not been performed yet.

The changes in foreign currency losses and gains were primarily driven by the valuation of the intercompany loans granted by the parent company to our UK and US subsidiaries.

Operating loss was kEUR 10,490 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to an operating loss of kEUR 9,661 in the comparative period in 2019. This was primarily driven by the net impact from other operating expenses and other operating income amounted to kEUR 700 negative for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to kEUR 1,046 positive for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. In addition, gross profit decreased significantly, while administrative expenses slightly increased compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This was partially offset by lower operating expenses within the functions sales and marketing and R&D for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the last year’s same period.

Financial result was negative kEUR 1,119 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a financial result of negative kEUR 487 in the comparative period in 2019. This was mainly due to higher interest expense for long-term debt which amounted to kEUR 1,094 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to kEUR 745 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increase is mainly due to the fixed interest related to the second tranche of the loan granted by the European Investment Bank (“EIB”) under the Finance Contract in June 2020 amounting to kEUR 5,000, which has been drawn down in June 2020. Finance income and expense related to the revaluation of derivative financial instruments amounted to kEUR 486 and kEUR 394, respectively for the nine months ended September 2020, compared to a finance income and expense of kEUR 133 and kEUR 0, respectively in the last year’s same period.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was kEUR 11,759, or EUR 2.41 per share, as compared to net loss of kEUR 10,271, or EUR 2.09 per share in the prior year period.

Effective August 14, 2020, we changed the ratio of our American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) to ordinary shares from each ADS representing one-fifth (1/5) of one ordinary share (5:1) to each ADS representing one ordinary share (1:1). Based on a conversion rate of one ADSs per ordinary share, net loss was EUR 2.41 per ADS for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net loss of EUR 0.42 per ADS in the prior year period, based on a conversion rate of five ADSs per ordinary share.

Business Outlook

Our revenue guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of kEUR 8,000 to kEUR 10,000. We lowered full year revenue guidance to between kEUR 20,700 and kEUR 22,700 from kEUR 26,000 to kEUR 30,000, mainly due to reimpositions of travel restrictions and closings in countries where our clients are located which caused further delays in scheduled 3D printer installations.

For gross profit margin, we expect gross profit margin to be above 40% for the fourth quarter of 2020 rather than for the full year and adjusted EBITDA to be neutral-to-positive also for the fourth quarter of 2020 rather than for the second half of the year ending December 31, 2020. Those changes are a result of lower than expected gross profit for the third quarter of 2020. For full year guidance, we expect:

- Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of kEUR 20,700 to kEUR 22,700

- Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be above 40%

- Operating expenses for the full year are expected as follows: selling and administrative expenses are expected to be in the range of kEUR 13,000 to kEUR 13,250 and R&D expenses are projected to be between approximately kEUR 5,750 and kEUR 6,250. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be between kEUR 3,500 and kEUR 3,750.

- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be neutral-to-positive. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), as calculated under IFRS accounting principles before interest (income) expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and excluding other operating (income) expense resulting from foreign exchange gains or losses on the intercompany loans granted to the subsidiaries.

