Volvo Tech Center Opens in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE – Volvo Cars Silicon Valley Tech Center has opened the doors to its new, state-of-the-art facility in downtown Sunnyvale. The move, which almost triples the physical presence of the Silicon Valley Tech Center, grows the Swedish automaker’s initial foray into Silicon Valley established in September 2016.

The expansion of the Tech Center is part of Volvo Cars’ overall strategy to be a leader in the innovation transforming the automotive industry. The new company purpose of “Freedom to Move” envisions a diverse business model for Volvo Car Group as a global mobility company expanding into opportunities beyond the realm of a traditional car company.

Volvo Cars reported sales of 571,577 cars in 2017 in about 100 countries. Volvo Cars has been under the ownership of the Zhejiang Geely Holding (Geely Holding) of China since 2010. It formed part of the Swedish Volvo Group until 1999, when the company was bought by Ford Motor Company of the US.

The company’s investment in Silicon Valley has grown to include build capabilities across product development, business development, advanced engineering, and most recently, a corporate venture arm to invest in cutting-edge tech start-ups.

The location allows Volvo Cars to be in close proximity to some of its key development partners such as Google, Uber, Amazon, and NVIDIA. Collaborating with the startup and venture ecosystem as well as access to tech talent is also strengthened by its presence.

“Our Silicon Valley Tech Center helps us embrace technologies and market forces shaping a future that is electrified, autonomous, and best of all, about so much more than getting from point A to B. Our intention is to mobilize and connect teams from Sweden to California to jointly deliver on this vision” said Atif Rafiq, Chief Digital Officer, Volvo Cars.