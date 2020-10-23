Volterra Recognized as an IDC Innovator for Multi-Cloud Networking

Distributed cloud services platform helps customers easily connect and secure applications across multiple clouds

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Volterra, an innovator in distributed cloud services, today announced it has been named an IDC Innovator in multi-cloud networking. The recent IDC Innovators report1 highlighted that Volterra is helping enterprises realize cloud-powered digital transformation by enabling simple, secure and efficient multi-cloud networking.

As apps become increasingly modular through the use of microservices and containers, they also spread out across multiple clusters and clouds. This new distributed environment creates deployment and operational challenges for enterprises as traditional networking infrastructure cannot provide centralized visibility and control into these decentralized, dynamic workloads. As the IDC Innovator report states, “many enterprises often aren’t fully cognizant of their networks’ multi-cloud limitations until they experience them firsthand. By then, the network’s inability to accommodate new requirements might result in an impairment of multi-cloud execution or a scaling back of plans.”

“Volterra aims to solve the challenge of distributing and automating cloud services wherever distributed apps and data need them. In response, Volterra provides a fully extensible networking, security, and infrastructure platform that addresses the rise of multi-cloud architectures and cloud-native apps,” said Brad Casemore, research VP, Datacenter and Multicloud Networks at IDC.

Volterra offers a wide range of networking and security services for the cloud, made available as a SaaS-based integrated stack. In contrast to legacy point products that only provide a single function, and do it for legacy apps, Volterra’s VoltMesh service consolidates the essential networking, security and app services required for modern cloud-native workloads into a single, centrally managed service.

“Many organizations have invested millions of dollars into their enterprise networks. However, at a time when DevOps teams are being challenged to deliver applications faster than ever, their tolerance of rigid networking services is declining,” said Ankur Singla, co-founder and CEO of Volterra. “Volterra’s revolutionary networking and security SaaS-based service for multi-cloud relieves NetOps and DevOps teams from the struggle of managing multiple point products and lack of end-to-end policy and observability. Volterra’s distributed cloud services platform was developed to simplify the deployment, security and operation of cloud-native apps -- and we are honored to be named an IDC Innovator.”

The Volterra distributed cloud services platform is available today as a free service for base users with two multi-cloud clusters and a paid enterprise subscription for larger footprint and/or globally-distributed deployments.

[1] IDC, “IDC Innovators: Multicloud Networking, 2020” (Doc#US46864120), September 2020. The report is available here and the news announcement is available here.

About IDC Innovators:

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About Volterra

Volterra provides a distributed cloud services platform to deploy, network and secure applications across multi-cloud and the edge. Small businesses to Fortune 100 companies and global telcos are using Volterra to deploy and operate distributed applications through a consistent set of cloud services, end-to-end visibility and control. DevOps teams can manage large sets of applications and infrastructure with less complexity. NetOps teams can simplify app-to-app networking and security across clouds.

