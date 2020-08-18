Vocera to Host Webinar Highlighting Importance of Human-Centered Leadership

Two health system CEOs share ways to foster care team well-being

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Covid19--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced it will host a webinar on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. ET, about human-centered leadership and how it can foster care team well-being during and after a pandemic. The virtual event will be facilitated by Liz Boehm, research director at Vocera, who co-authored a report on human-centered leadership with members of the Experience Innovation Network.

“A leadership model that explicitly supports care team members and their healing potential is needed now more than ever,” said Boehm. “The uncertainty of COVID-19 and the stress it has caused with abrupt changes in processes, financial pressures, and fear for personal safety and the safety of patients and families has added strain to a profession that already faced an epidemic of burnout.”

Joining Boehm for this important discussion are Bob Henkel, LFACHE, Board Member, Health Movement, Inc., and former president and CEO, Ascension Healthcare, and Arden Krystal, president and CEO, Southlake Regional Health Centre. Both executives have successfully led large healthcare systems and teams with humanity at the center.

They will outline the human-centered leadership model and discuss how this approach supports healing from the impact of COVID-19. These leaders also will share how they have applied human-centered leadership in unique ways prior to and during the pandemic and offer strategies for the future.

Click here to register for this complimentary webinar. To request a copy of the Human-centered Leadership Mastery Model report, click here.

