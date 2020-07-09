Vocera Q2 2020 Results to Be Released July 27, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCRA #earnings--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that it expects to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, on Monday, July 27, after market close. In conjunction with a press release, management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET that afternoon.

A free, live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at investors.vocera.com.

The call also can be accessed by dialing 833-968-2210, or 647-689-4192 for international callers, and using the access code 5064238.

A replay of the call will be archived on the Vocera website.

