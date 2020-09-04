BusinessWire

VMware to Present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Pat Gelsinger, VMware’s chief executive officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference as part of a pre-recorded panel discussion on leadership, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 4:20 a.m. PT/ 7:20 a.m. ET.


A live webcast will be available on VMware’s Investor Relations page at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html

