Vivint Smart Home to Participate in Upcoming Technology Investor Conferences

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading security and smart home company, today announced that it will present and/or host meetings at the following technology conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Citi Global Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Date: Monday, September 14, 2020 Time: 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time

The presentation (fireside chat format) on September 14 will be available via live audio webcast and archived on Vivint Smart Home’s investor relations website at http://investors.vivint.com/.

About the Company

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.6 million customers. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nate Stubbs

VP, Investor Relations

ir@vivint.com