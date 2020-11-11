BusinessWire

Vivint Smart Home to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Investor Conference

Posted on

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading security and smart home company, today announced that it will present and host meetings with investors at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, & Telecommunications Conference. Details of the presentation are as follows:


RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, & Telecommunications Conference

Date:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time:

4:40 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentation (fireside chat format) will be available via live audio webcast and archived on Vivint’s investor relations website at http://investors.vivint.com/.

About the Company

Vivint is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.vivint.com.

Source: Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

VVNT-E


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Nate Stubbs
VP, Investor Relations
ir@vivint.com

