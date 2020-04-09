Vivint Smart Home Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT), a leading smart home company, today announced several business updates related to COVID-19.

“ As we navigate the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our customers, employees and communities remains our top priority,” said Todd Pedersen, CEO of Vivint Smart Home. “ I am seeing extraordinary efforts from our employees and am proud of our talented and dedicated teams.”

Vivint Smart Home provides essential services to more than 1.5 million customers across North America. Vivint’s services include lifesaving and life-protecting 24/7 professional monitoring for emergency situations such as medical, fire, carbon monoxide and burglary alerts. Our dedicated customer care and monitoring teams are continuing to ensure that we respond to these alerts within seconds. Smart home technology also allows customers to manage and protect their homes whether at home or away.

Providing Peace of Mind to Our Customers

Vivint has implemented a number of operational changes to continue to provide the outstanding level of service our customers have come to rely on:

We have transitioned more than 1,500 customer care professionals to effective work-from-home environments where they continue to provide uninterrupted customer service and maintain our quality standards.

We are maintaining our geographically dispersed central monitoring stations to provide 24/7 professional monitoring services for all emergencies.

We have instituted a work-from-home policy for all corporate employees across all our facilities, following state and local guidelines.

Protecting Our Customers and Employees

Based on the latest CDC guidelines, we have implemented new operating and safety procedures to keep both our customers and employees safe, including:

Conducting daily “fitness-for-duty” assessments for all customer-facing employees, which includes a temperature and symptoms check.

Contacting customers before our visit to determine if anyone in the home is experiencing signs of illness or flu-like symptoms, or has been exposed to COVID-19, and rescheduling appointments when needed.

Following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hand washing, including cleaning workspaces and surfaces, and not shaking hands with customers.

Using protective sanitary equipment during service visits, such as disposable gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

Based on state and local government guidelines, we have temporarily paused all door-to-door sales activities across North America.

We are providing up to 14 days of paid time off for any employee who has contracted COVID-19 or is required to be quarantined by a public health authority.

Continuity Plans to Protect the Business

We are implementing business continuity plans intended to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our customers, employees and communities, and to protect the financial and operational strength of the company. We are trimming discretionary spending to preserve cash and improve our cost structure. We have also drawn down $100 million on our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to increase our cash position and preserve liquidity and financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are making a change to our business in Canada. Each account sold in Canada has historically required a significant cash investment by the company. Effective June 10, 2020, Vivint Canada, Inc. will no longer sell new equipment or accounts through its door-to-door sales channel. We will continue to sell through online marketing and our inside sales channels. We remain committed to our customers in Canada and will continue to operate there with dedicated support and services.

We will continue to adjust these plans in response to the global situation with COVID-19. While we face significant challenges and uncertainties, we are continuing to work to improve the customer experience, our customer-focused culture and continued operational excellence.

Vivint will provide a more detailed investor update during its first quarter 2020 earnings call to be scheduled in early May.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.5 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

