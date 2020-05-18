BusinessWire

Vivian Yang to Step Down as Chief Legal Officer of The Trade Desk

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Vivian Yang to Step Down as Chief Legal Officer of The Trade Desk

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), today announced that Vivian Yang plans to step down as its Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Yang has served as The Trade Desk’s first Chief Legal Officer since 2016. In that time, she has built The Trade Desk’s legal function and led the legal and regulatory aspects of The Trade Desk’s evolution as a public company, including its highly successful Initial Public Offering. Ms. Yang intends to stay until her successor takes the role to ensure a smooth transition.


Vivian has been a great partner and has exemplified what it means to be a great legal counsel. Not only has Vivian helped steer us through a growing set of legal and regulatory requirements as a new public company, but she has always offered thoughtful counsel on a wide range of business topics beyond the traditional general counsel remit,” said Jeff Green, The Trade Desk Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “And just as important, from a standing start she has built an outstanding global legal team that stands us in great stead for the future. I wish Vivian continued success in all her future endeavors.”

I’d like to thank Jeff and the Board for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to advise the company through significant growth and change,” said Ms. Yang. “While I plan to take a moment and recharge for the first time in my career, I look forward to the next stage of my professional life in the near future. I know The Trade Desk will continue to go from strength to strength and I’ll be cheering the company on at every step.”

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


Contacts

Chris Toth
Vice President, Investor Relations, The Trade Desk
310-334-9183
ir@thetradedesk.com

Ian Colley
Vice President, Communications, The Trade Desk
914-434-3043
ian.colley@thetradedesk.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

 The Hackett Group: Digital Transformation Can Enable Savings Of More than 42% for Typical Finance Organizations

Posted on Author Business Wire

MIAMI & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–By fully embracing digital transformation typical finance organizations can reduce costs by more than 40%, rapidly accelerating their progress towards previously unattainable world-class efficiency levels, according to …
BusinessWire

Majesco Reports Growing Momentum of Cloud Subscription Revenue and Continued Sales Growth for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

 Cloud Subscription Revenue of $5.1m up 21% year-over-year

Second quarter total revenue of $34.1m

Cloud based solutions drive strong new sales with 12-mos. backlog now over $100m

Launched Version 11 of P&C Core Suite and L&A and Group C…
BusinessWire

Ingram Micro Offers 90-Days Same as Cash to Channel Partners Across U.S. and Canada; Lowers Financing Rate for Future Funds Program

Posted on Author Business Wire

Additional Flexible Funding Helps Channel Partners Manage and Maximize Cash Flow
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–Continuing its efforts to solve for the industry cash crunch caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Ingram Micro Inc. today announced t…