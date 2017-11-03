VitalConnect Rakes In $38 Million Series C

SAN JOSE — VitalConnect, Inc., a developer of wearable biosensor technology for wireless monitoring in hospitals and outpatients, announced the fourth and final Series C closing, bringing the total Series C round to $38 million. The round was led by MVM and Baxter Ventures.

VitalConnect is launching the VitalConnect Platform and VitalPatch wearable biosensor in hospitals and outpatient settings across the country.

VitalConnect combines the most sophisticated biosensor – the VitalPatch – with its comprehensive software platform that is already being implemented in select hospitals. The VitalPatch is the smallest and lightest Class 2 medical device approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that measures eight different vital signs continuously and in real time, enabling unprecedented insight into patient health and vitals. The band-aid-like biosensor patch is single use and fully disposable.

“We envision a hospital of the future where inpatient and outpatient care needs integrate more seamlessly to enable a patient-centric model of care that is truly preventative and real-time. Our close of $38 million in total financing this year will help drive our continued product development and rollout,” said Nersi Nazari, CEO and founder, VitalConnect.

The company launched in 2011 and raised Series A funding of $12 million that year, and subsequently closed a $22 million Series B round in 2016.