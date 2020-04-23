VisualOn Launches Remote Lab to Easily Find and Resolve Video Playback Issues during Increased Streaming Demand

Responding to COVID-19 Travel Restrictions, Innovative Solution Suite is First Remote Testing and Debugging Suite Built Specifically for Video, Saving Time and Money

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID19--VisualOn Inc., the industry-proven video streaming solutions provider, today announced the availability of the VisualOn Remote Lab™, the industry’s first ultra-low latency testing and debugging suite that resolves the pain points of managing disparate devices, teams and streams and ensures a high quality of service (QoS) standard for global over-the-top (OTT) video service providers.

Testing and device qualification are major issues when streaming video. It is expensive, time-consuming and requires on-site support from specialists. Geo-blocked streams, shipping equipment and travel for personnel add to the complexity. Unlike virtualization labs that attempt to recreate conditions, Remote Lab enables testing within real-world network conditions at 30+ frames per second to accurately and efficiently troubleshoot issues with a specific device, location, stream, or the combination of all.

“We initially developed Remote Lab to help our Application Engineers provide quicker and more cost-effective support when our customers were launching and monitoring their OTT services across different regions,” said Michael Jones, SVP of Business Development at VisualOn. “But with the travel restrictions due to COVID-19 and the rise in streaming video, we have found this solution suite to be invaluable for our customers in a number of use cases to ensure consistent quality playback. This is another great example of how we continue to stay ahead of the innovation curve in streaming media.”

Remote Lab also features machine learning-powered automation tools to pinpoint the exact moment when an issue occurs, and flag potential problems before they happen. It analyzes where re‐buffering, frame drops or other errors occurred and marks those events for analysis and testing. Real-time analytics and reports are available via the Remote Lab Dashboard.

Remote Lab can be used by the VisualOn customer service team for remote support, or built to support customers’ in-house R&D programs when launching and monitoring their OTT services.

For more information or to schedule a teleconference call, visit the VisualOn Virtual NAB site.

About VisualOn:

VisualOn is a pioneer in video software technology with years of experience working with the world’s top device makers and streaming video service providers. The company’s vast trove of patented technologies and team of multimedia experts are trusted by the world’s top media and tech companies to bring their video content to connected screens with high quality and availability, wide compatibility, differentiated features and shortened time-to-market.

VisualOn is a private company founded in 2003, with headquarters in Silicon Valley, with global offices in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, France, Germany and Serbia.

For more information, please visit us at www.visualon.com

