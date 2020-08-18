Visual Lease Appoints Amy Land as Director of Human Resources

Leading lease accounting and management solution provider expands leadership team to support the next phase of its strategic growth

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visual Lease, a leading provider of lease accounting and management solutions, today announced the appointment of Amy Land as Director, Human Resources. In her role, Land will oversee Visual Lease’s employee value proposition and talent acquisition and development strategies.

Prior to joining Visual Lease, Land spent more than 20 years at mid- and large-size companies creating and implementing policies and programs to enhance the full life-cycle of the employee. Her experience includes HR strategy, culture creation, employee engagement, succession planning, coaching and performance. “Amy’s creativity and business-scaling skills will help support our tremendous growth and generate new ideas to further enhance our company culture,” said Katie Eskandarian, VP, Finance, Visual Lease.

Land will play a key role in maintaining Visual Lease’s distinction as one of the best places to work in New Jersey as well as the company’s recent placement in the top 10% of the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. “I’m thrilled to join the Visual Lease team for the next phase of the company’s strategic growth plans,” said Land. “I am ready to build on Visual Lease’s employment brand by extending our employee engagement, recognition and training programs, so we can make the NJBIZ Best Place to Work distinction an ongoing tradition,” Land concluded.

Since 2018, Visual Lease has nearly tripled its employee base and continues to focus on employee growth and development. As a top employer in the state of New Jersey, the company is committed to continuing to hire best-fit team members from other parts of the country as well through remote work opportunities.

Click here to learn more about career opportunities at Visual Lease.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease provides lease accounting and lease administration software solutions to help companies manage, analyze and report on their leased asset portfolios, including real estate, equipment and more. The company’s SaaS platform combines GAAP, IFRS and GASB-compliant lease accounting controls with sophisticated and flexible lease portfolio administration. Over 700 of the largest publicly traded and privately-owned corporations, retailers, hospitals and institutions around the globe rely on Visual Lease’s cloud-based SaaS platform to meet operational and compliance requirements. For more information, please visit visuallease.com.

