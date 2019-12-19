Visible Supply Chain Management Acquires Kansas Continental Express

The acquisition expands Visible’s offering to new regions and ensures customers’ continued success

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#KCX--Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible), the industry leader in shipping and fulfillment services for small to midsize businesses, today announces its acquisition of Kansas Continental Express (KCX), the Emporia, Kansas-based provider of shipping logistics and freight transportation throughout North America. KCX will join the Visible family of companies and will be known by the parent company name.

“Most important to Visible is our customers’ continued success and the purchase of KCX will expand our offering to new regions and extend new opportunities to both KCX and Visible clients,” said Casey Adams, president of Visible. “The relationship is mutually advantageous— it made sense for us to join forces.”

For nearly 30 years, KCX has provided shipping logistics and freight transportation throughout North America. KCX’s years of expertise and dedicated staff ensure prompt services and detailed tracking of companies’ freight from Canada to Mexico. KCX’s Midwest location provides synergies across numerous lines and opens news markets for Visible.

“As Visible’s growth continues throughout the country, we look to partner with companies like KCX that also have a strong position in the logistics world,” said Jared Starling, CEO of Visible. “We are especially excited to join the Emporia business community and work with the highly talented and qualified KCX workforce.”

The acquisition of KCX follows Visible winning multiple industry and business awards in 2019 including the #919 spot on the Inc. 5000, Utah’s 3rd Fastest Growing Company on the Utah Business Magazine Fast 50, the #10 spot on the MountainWest Capital Network 2019 Top Revenue Growth Companies, the regional EY ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award in distribution and manufacturing and inclusion as a national finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.

About Visible Supply Chain Management (Visible)

Since 1992, Visible Supply Chain Management has provided customized solutions for B2B and B2C organizations. With comprehensive services in e-commerce, direct sales, direct response and omnichannel, Visible can design effective strategies for clients that include transportation, logistics, brokerage, fulfillment and even custom packaging solutions.

About Kansas Continental Express

