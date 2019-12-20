Vishay Precision Group to Participate in the 22nd Needham Growth Conference

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leading producer of precision sensors and sensor-based systems, announced that the company will participate in the 22nd Needham Growth Conference for investors in New York City.

Ziv Shoshani, Vishay Precision Group’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. ET. A live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to the public and can be accessed from the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/vpg/.

For more information, please contact: steve.cantor@vpgsensors.com.

About VPG

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based measurements systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company’s force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

For Investors:

VPG

Steve Cantor, 781-222-3516

steve.cantor@vpgsensors.com