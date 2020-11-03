BusinessWire

Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Tuesday, November 17, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citi Financial Technology Virtual Conference. The discussion will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Milotich, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com
Media Relations: Andy Gerlt, 650-432-2990, Press@visa.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Full Year 2020 Sales Guidance

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TNDM #ControlIQ–Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the Company prov…
BusinessWire

Adobe to Webcast Q2 FY2020 Earnings Conference Call

Posted on Author Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced it will webcast its second quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call to be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

What:

 

Adobe Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings …
BusinessWire

Panasonic Brings “Factory of the Future” Capabilities at IPC APEX 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

Panasonic’s digital transformation leads to evolution of its Manufacturing Execution Systems software to include autonomous components for improved efficiency
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enabling end-to-end factory manufacturing through to…