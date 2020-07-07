Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be released after market close and posted on the Visa Investor Relations website.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Visa’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.

Visa is currently in its customary “quiet period” during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal third quarter 2020 earnings are released on July 28, 2020.

