BusinessWire

Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 28, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be released after market close and posted on the Visa Investor Relations website.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Visa’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.

Visa is currently in its customary “quiet period” during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal third quarter 2020 earnings are released on July 28, 2020.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Milotich, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Will Stickney, 415-805-4892, Press@visa.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Alation Named Top Vendor in End-User Study of the Data Catalog Market for Fourth Consecutive Year

Posted on Author Business Wire

Dresner Advisory Services’ 2020 Wisdom of Crowds® Data Catalog Market Study finds a strong link between data catalogs and successful BI usage
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data catalogs, today announced …
BusinessWire

Emerson’s Plantweb Digital Ecosystem Wins 2020 Edison Award

Posted on Author Business Wire

Award recognizes excellence in innovation, IIoT technology leadership to accelerate customers’ digital transformation
ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson’s (NYSE: EMR) Plantweb™ digital ecosystem, which enables manufacturers to realize the benefits of…
BusinessWire

RSA Conference Announces Finalists for RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire

Annual Competition Showcases the Most Promising Startups and Minds in Cybersecurity
BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RSA Conference, the world’s leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced the 10 finalists for its 15th an…