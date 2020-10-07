BusinessWire

Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be released after market close and posted on the Visa Investor Relations website.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Visa’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.

Visa is currently in its customary “quiet period” during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings are released on October 28, 2020.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Milotich, 650-432-7644, InvestorRelations@visa.com

Media Relations: Andy Gerlt, 415-805-4892, Press@visa.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

LogicGate Debuts Integrations at 2020 RSA Conference

Posted on Author Business Wire

New integrations with applications such as secure Identity Management provider Okta better facilitate risk management workflows between teams and tools
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LogicGate, an agile process automation platform enabling organizati…
BusinessWire

ITT Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results

Posted on Author Business Wire

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today reported 2020 second-quarter financial results that reflect our diversification and resilience, and the proactive actions we’ve taken to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

2020 SECO…
BusinessWire

Elastic Reinvents Workplace Search to Navigate the Virtual Workplace

Posted on Author Business Wire

Bringing a Relevant, Personalized, and Modern Unified Search Experience to Organizations of All Sizes

Creating a centralized source of truth for internal teams, powered by Elasticsearch, that seamlessly connects to the world’s most widely adopted w…