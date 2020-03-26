Virtusa Withdraws Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced today that it is withdrawing its prior guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020, ending March 31, 2020, reflecting impacts from the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

While the near-term impact of this global pandemic is difficult to assess, Virtusa currently expects that fiscal fourth quarter 2020 revenue will be at least $27.0 million below the mid-point of the Company’s most recent guidance range of $353.4 million to $361.4 million. In addition, Virtusa expects fiscal fourth quarter 2020 GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP EPS to be materially impacted as a result of the reduction in revenue.

Kris Canekeratne, Virtusa’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our fiscal fourth quarter results were impacted by pandemic-related business interruptions and project delays, as well as elongated client decision making cycles. Our top priorities during these unprecedented times are protecting the health and safety of our global team members and their families and continuing to serve our clients in a safe and sustainable manner. Our crisis management team enacted strict measures at the onset of the epidemic to protect our team members – over 90% of whom now have the ability to work from home.

With the challenges caused by the coronavirus we see a major opportunity to help on two critical fronts: enabling our clients’ employees to work remotely and moving their core development tasks off-premise to both reduce costs and increase operating flexibility. As such, workforce Remoting and moving towards more variable cost structures while maintaining overall productivity will become the watchwords of every industry we serve. Our depth of expertise in both areas, coupled with our proprietary 360° Remoting Platform and Hyper-Distributed Agile Teams, will allow us to significantly accelerate essential transitions for them.

Moving forward our fundamental focus will be on helping our clients and all of our stakeholders make these transitions. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and assess the longer-term impact of COVID-19 on our business and financial performance and plan to provide additional updates when we report our fiscal fourth quarter 2020 results.”

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

