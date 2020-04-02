VirtualHealth and Divurgent Offer Personalized Patient Management to Battle COVID-19

Partnership offers tech-driven, patient-focused solution for healthcare organizations to triage and manage COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VirtualHealth, provider of HELIOS, the leading SaaS care management platform, and Divurgent, an internationally recognized healthcare IT consulting company, today announced a solution to help healthcare organizations triage and manage the influx of patients stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership combines Divurgent’s remote patient outreach workforce with VirtualHealth’s COVID-19 end-to-end care management capability to proactively identify and manage suspected and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

The HELIOS platform’s COVID-19 capability combines an evidence-based screening tool with tailored communications, case management, care planning, and outcomes tracking. Divurgent’s team of patient outreach coordinators will leverage the capability to identify at-risk patients, assess symptoms, develop care plans, and provide appropriate resources and next steps for receiving care.

“The combination of Divurgent’s ability to provide large scale, remote managed services and VirtualHealth’s COVID-19 functionality will enable healthcare organizations to properly manage the large and growing volume of cases,” said Shane Danaher, COO at Divurgent.

A highly trained and remotely situated healthcare workforce will leverage HELIOS’ built-in workflows and tools to help health systems, hospitals and providers manage COVID-19 cases and track populations in real time.

“Together with Divurgent, we offer healthcare organizations a complete support ecosystem that marries the intelligence and scalability of technology with the empathy and compassion of healthcare workers,” said Adam Sabloff, CEO of VirtualHealth. “These are challenging times that require a rapid response and we are prepared to be up and running for healthcare organizations in days, not weeks.”

Since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Divurgent has empowered multiple healthcare organizations to convert outpatient appointments to telehealth visits. As this goes to press, Divurgent's team is helping its customers convert more than 15,000 appointments to televisits per day.

At the same time, VirtualHealth’s COVID-19 technology is already being leveraged by key healthcare industry leaders to help combat the spread of the virus.

For more information on the partnership between VirtualHealth’s HELIOS COVID-19 case management capability with Divurgent’s healthcare IT consulting services, click here.

About VirtualHealth

HELIOS by VirtualHealth is the first comprehensive care management platform purpose-built to power the entire ecosystem of value-based care. Utilized by some of the most innovative health plans in the country to manage millions of members, HELIOS streamlines person-centered care with intelligent case and disease management workflows, unmatched data integration, broad-spectrum collaboration, patient engagement, and configurable analytics and reporting. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in North America by Deloitte in 2018 and 2019, VirtualHealth empowers healthcare organizations to achieve enhanced outcomes, while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency, and lowering costs. For more information, visit www.virtualhealth.com.

About Divurgent:

Divurgent is a solutions provider focused on what matters most to our client partners. We disrupt the typical value equation by using data-infused, flexible, and scalable solutions that demonstrate and quantify value for our client partners. We are committed to healthcare IT evolution, deploying tailored solutions that help our client partners achieve improved operational effectiveness, financial performance, and quality of patient care. www.divurgent.com

Media Contacts:

RH Strategic

206-264-1703

VirtualHealthPR@rhstrategic.com

Divurgent

marcomm@divurgent.com