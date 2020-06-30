Virtual Summit Explores Methods, Best Practices for How to Secure the Future of Work Environments

Security and Fraud Authority, iconectiv, Joins Expert Discussion on Effective Leadership Strategies During Periods of Crisis

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spear-phishing email attacks have increased 667 percent during COVID-19, with employees unknowingly giving criminals access to their personal data and their employer’s—exposing valuable corporate information like usernames and passwords, credit card account numbers and customer identities. With many companies already working from home due to COVID-19, new data suggests that about 74 percent of CFOs expect at least some of their employees to continue to work from home permanently after the pandemic ends.

During periods of crisis—such as the current coronavirus outbreak and its impact on business operations—CIOs, CISOs, IT and security leaders are getting ahead of the new vulnerabilities and security challenges. This includes clearly communicating to the executive team and staff the nature of the obstacles that they are facing to safeguard the enterprise that is comprised of a highly distributed, remote workforce and addressing the exponential rise in phishing attacks that are occurring.

What: As an authority on fraud and security, iconectiv is joining notable industry leaders in a virtual executive panel at the HMG Live! Philadelphia CIO Virtual Summit titled, “Securing the Future of Work.” Hosted by HMG Strategy, the peer-to-peer event will explore best practices for tackling the complex business and organizational challenges emerging in today’s evolving workplace. Who: Michael Iwanoff, Chief Information Security Officer at iconectiv, will join Kostas Georgakopoulos, CISO of Proctor & Gamble, Sudhanshu Kairab, VP of Cybersecurity Governance, Risk and Compliance for Comcast and moderator Rocco Grillo, Managing Director of Alvarez & Marsal to discuss: The new normal workplace, and the security challenges and vulnerabilities it poses

Advice on how to lead effectively during a crisis including the common characteristics of courageous security/IT leaders

How best to reassure team members during times of uncertainty, roll out new processes, technology, etc. to keep businesses and employees safe and productive When: Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 / 2:25 p.m. EDT Where: Register here to participate in the discussion.

