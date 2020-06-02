BusinessWire

VIQ Solutions to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI), driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on June 9 -12, 2020.


Sebastien Paré, President & CEO of VIQ Solutions will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Time: 3:20PM Eastern Time (12:20 PM Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35145

To request complimentary investor registration and virtual-one-on meetings, please visit the Investor Summit registration page at: https://virtual-summer-summit.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.


Contacts

Media:
Laura Haggard
Chief Marketing Officer
VIQ Solutions
(800) 263-9947
marketing@viqsolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Laura Kiernan
High Touch Investor Relations
1-914-598-7733
viq@htir.net

