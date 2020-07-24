VIQ Solutions Inc. to Report Q2 2020 Earnings Results on Thursday, July 30, 2020

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF) a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, before market open on Thursday, July 30, 2020. VIQ will host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Investors may access a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at www.viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (U.S. toll-free) or +1-647-484-0477 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 9876356. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through the same link approximately two hours after the conference call concludes.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

