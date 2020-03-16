ViewSonic Offers Schools and Universities Free Distance Learning Tools During Coronavirus Outbreak

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ViewSonic--ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is offering its myViewBoard™ software for free to K-12 schools, and to colleges and universities. With the spread of coronavirus, many schools and universities are not only preparing for extended school shutdowns, but educators are also urgently exploring the possibilities of distance learning.

“As a stakeholder in the education sector, we wanted to make sure we’re doing our part in supporting schools, educators, students and parents in this very trying time, especially to those without access to distance learning,” said James Chu, CEO of ViewSonic. “While some schools with pre-existing capabilities have already implemented distance learning during school closures, many more have been caught off guard by the Coronavirus and have had to cease all in-person classes.”

myViewBoard enables teachers to conduct distance learning through an open and agnostic platform, facilitating students and their learning outcomes wherever they happen to be. It is easy to use and allows real-time collaboration through video audio conferencing, huddles and digital whiteboarding, supporting a variety of pedagogies with an emphasis on virtual classroom. Through its inclusive features, myViewBoard helps create a virtual learning environment that is engaging, interactive, and effective.

