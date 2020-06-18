ViewSonic Introduces Line of Portable Monitors for Productivity On-the-Go

Built for Business Travelers, Remote Workers and Digital Nomads, the TD1655 and VG1655 Portable Monitors Complement Laptops and Tablets with Additional Screen Space

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AVtweeps--INFOCOMM 2020 – ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of display solution products, introduces portable monitors into its family of award-winning displays. Designed to boost productivity for those on-the-go, the TD1655 and VG1655 can be paired with laptops and tablets, so users can be more efficient with the additional screen space. Whether a remote worker needing to share content or business travelers needing a supplemental display, the ViewSonic portable monitors allow users to see more and do more for better output.

The ViewSonic TD1655 is a 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen display. It delivers a smooth and natural writing experience and streamlined navigation. The VG1655 features an anti-glare screen to deliver a vivid viewing experience. Both portable monitors come with two USB Type-C ports, so users can quickly enable transmission of video, audio, and data, while also delivering up to 60W of two-way power.

Portable Monitors

TD1655 Portable Touch Display

- 15.6-inch portable capacitive touch monitor with 1080p (1920x1080) resolution

- 10-point projective capacitive touchscreen for smooth and natural writing experience (stylus included)

- 3-sided bezel-less design

- Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way charging and mini-HDMI

- Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 1.8 pounds

- Available: July 2020 with an estimated street price of $239.00*

VG1655 Portable Monitor

- 15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p (1920x1080) resolution

- Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) and a weight of 1.8 pounds

- Connectors include: two USB Type-C for 2-way charging and mini-HDMI

- Built in kickstand to support portrait and landscape orientation

- Display cover included

- Available: July 2020 with an estimated street price of $179.00*

“The ViewSonic portable monitors are perfect for users that need the additional screen space to be more efficient in their work,” said Phong Phanel, product marketing manager for professional displays for ViewSonic Americas. “The ViewSonic TD1655 and VG1655 weigh only two pounds and measure less than an inch thick. These ultra-slim portable monitors fit easily into any bag, briefcase, or backpack, making them convenient for traveling.”

For further news and information about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard® interactive displays, and myViewBoard™ software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

*Program, pricing, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s expectations with regard to future events. Actual events could differ significantly from those anticipated in this document. Trademark footnote: ViewSonic and the ViewSonic trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of ViewSonic Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other corporate names and trademarks stated herein are the property of their respective companies.

