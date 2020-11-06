Videojet Virtual Experience and Pack Expo Connects 2020 Aim to Boost Manufacturers’ Productivity and Run Their Packaging Lines Smarter with Videojet Coding and Marking Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CIJ--Videojet Technologies, a leading global supplier of coding and marking systems and supplies, today announced the launch of its Videojet Virtual Experience, an interactive, 3D look at the company’s latest innovations. The Videojet Virtual Experience also serves as a preview of activities for next week’s virtual event, Pack Expo Connects, happening November 9-13.

Visitors of both the Videojet Virtual Experience and Pack Expo Connects can get a close-up view of Videojet innovations including the new Videojet 1280 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer, the new Videojet 9550 6” print and apply labeler, and the full range of packaging solutions from the extensive Videojet coding and marking portfolio. Class-leading solutions include airless thermal transfer overprinters (TTO) and the revolutionary Videojet 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systems. Also available for exploration are thermal inkjet (TIJ) printers, CO2 lasers, and IIoT-enabled VideojetConnect™ solutions that leverage advanced analytics, remote connectivity, and the largest service footprint in the industry. Participants will have the opportunity to chat with Videojet coding and marking experts, view on-demand product presentations, and request appointments. Pack Expo Connects participants can also add Videojet to their MyConnects Planners to attend live Videojet product presentations.

“This year, we’re getting a unique opportunity to present the latest coding and marking advancements that meet our customers’ challenges head-on,” said Matt Aldrich, Videojet Director of Marketing and Product Management, North America. “Code complexity, supply chain management and operational efficiency mean advanced connectivity solutions, tools and support are necessary to help achieve increased productivity and uptime. Videojet is excited to share a range of advanced solutions that not only help meet our customers’ needs, but that help them continuously improve their operations.”

Participants of both the Videojet Virtual Experience and Pack Expo Connects can explore Videojet solutions:

The Videojet 1280 CIJ printer features the proven Videojet printhead and fluid system to provide print quality performance on startup, even if remaining unused for up to 14 days. Manufacturers don’t have to be CIJ experts to manage their day-to-day CIJ operations thanks to minimal operator

interaction required with the Videojet SIMPLICITY™ interface. The printer’s IP55 rated, high-grade stainless-steel cabinet helps protect against dust and water ingress. With Videojet Dynamic Calibration™, the 1280 constantly monitors environmental conditions and automatically adjusts jetting parameters to help maintain superior print quality and maximize uptime.

The new Videojet 9550 6" print and apply labeling system for direct apply labeling applications expands the successful 9550 2” and 4” system capacity with a wider printhead capable of accommodating 6” labels. The 9550 prints high resolution text, barcodes and images and applies labels to cases, pallets and shrink wrap. It features Intelligent Motion™ technology to target zero unscheduled downtime and reduce costs and errors in case coding operations. Automatic, precise control of the entire system, together with Direct Apply™ label placement, helps deliver efficient operation and high contrast print for exceptional bar code read rates.

The Videojet 1580 CIJ printer offers dependable performance and superior print quality. Its Videojet SmartCell™ components are easy to replace within minutes, helping to ensure maximum line productivity with no additional downtime. The Videojet SIMPLICiTY™ user interface streamlines and minimizes operator interactions to help eliminate potential user errors. The 1580 also features Videojet OPTIMiZE software to deliver on-screen alerts, expert diagnostics, analytics and guides to enhance everyday printer performance.

The Videojet 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systemsfeature Lightfoot™, the most compact fiber laser marking head on the market, measuring just 1.6” in diameter. The marking head is specifically designed to meet strict IP69 requirements and help make the 7340 and 7440 lasers ideal for use in washdown and harsh environments. Built on 30 years of laser expertise, the Videojet 7340 and 7440 are engineered for easy integration into production lines or complex machinery.

From advanced analytics to remote connectivity, Videojet LifeCycle Advantage can help customers maintain printer performance. Backed by the largest service footprint in North America, Videojet LifeCycle Advantage is a comprehensive solution that can help organizations recover quickly from most unplanned interruptions and improve operations over time. VideojetConnect™Remote Service, a cloud-based remote service and line recovery solution, helps optimize printer performance by enabling remote diagnosis and repair by customers’ in-house experts or Videojet Technical Support.

High-performance airless TTO solutions, the Videojet DataFlex 6330 and 6530 printers are designed to withstand tough production lines while providing high-resolution coding on flexible packaging. The Videojet 6330, available with both 53mm and 32mm printheads, features Videojet iAssure™ built-in code quality assurance technology to help reduce waste and rework with no additional hardware, installation or training required. The Videojet 6530 printer is available in two widths: 53mm with iAssure™ technology and an industry-first airless 107mm.

Additional Videojet solutions to explore include:

The high-powered CO 2 Videojet 3640 60-Watt laser marking system is engineered to process complex codes at the highest speeds and features the industry's widest marking window. With virtually no font, code or graphic restrictions, the Videojet 3640 meets the demand for marking at line speeds up to 900 meters per minute, depending on the application. The wide marking window allows the 3640 to cover up to 600mm, meaning a variety of wide web applications that previously would have required two lasers can be addressed with one laser.

Also showcased, the high-resolution Videojet 8610 and 8520 TIJ printers are ideal for applications where high-quality print is essential and ease of use is a primary consideration. The 8610 TIJ printer prints crisp, repeatable codes on foils, films, plastics and coated stocks while utilizing a revolutionary, purpose-built cartridge designed for MEK fluids. The 8520 uses HP® technology, a variety of specially engineered water and solvent based inks, and is engineered to print 600x600 dpi text, bar codes and graphics on a variety of substrates providing application flexibility.

The Videojet 2361 high-resolution, large character inkjet printer is designed for manufacturers with on-demand case coding operations. Leveraging patented micro-purge technology of the Videojet 2300 Series, the Videojet 2361 prints high-quality, durable bar codes, text and images on white and brown corrugated boxes.

Visit the Videojet Virtual Experience and Pack Expo Connects for a unique view into Videojet printing and marking solutions designed to maximize productivity for the packaging industry.

