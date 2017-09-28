Vexata Emerges From Stealth With $54 Million

SAN JOSE — Vexata, a data infrastructure services startup operating in semi-stealth mode for the past four years, has launched with $54 million in funding from Mayfield, Intel Capital, Lightspeed Ventures and Redline Capital. The company also unveiled Active Data Fabric, a software-defined all-solid-state data storage infrastructure enabling transformative performance at scale for Tier 1 applications in enterprise or cloud datacenters.

Zahid Hussain, Co-Founder and CEO

Vexata Active Data Fabric enables modern data-intensive business applications to realize exponentially higher performance and scale compared to today’s leading all-flash storage solutions. By eliminating I/O bottlenecks, Vexata enables top database and analytics platforms such as Oracle, SAS, SQL Server and emerging NoSQL and cognitive computing platforms to achieve peak performance operating across large active data sets, without application re-writes or infrastructure re-architecture. Vexata’s core innovation is its patent-pending storage operating system, VX-OS, which fully utilizes the latest solid-state media, such as NVMe Flash and 3D XPoint SSDs, without compromising resiliency and data management services.

“When Surya Varanasi (CTO/Co-founder), and I got together to form Vexata, our goal was to develop a data infrastructure solution that would simply and cost-effectively meet the I/O performance at-scale demands of applications fueling digital businesses,” said Zahid Hussain, CEO/Co-founder for Vexata. “With our Active Data Fabric solutions based on the groundbreaking VX-OS, our customers are seeing immediate and dramatic business benefits.”

“As a people-first firm, we were excited by the product vision and domain expertise of the founding team of Vexata,” saidNavin Chaddha, Managing Director, Mayfield. “The company is focused on fundamentally simplifying and accelerating data infrastructure for the applications that drive modern business. Their innovative approach with Active Data Fabric is solving important problems for their customers. We look forward to partnering with the Vexata team.”

According to a recent IDC survey, 76 percent of IT and business professionals said that slow access to data has inhibited business opportunities. More than 50 percent of the data they extract, transform and load (ETL) was five to seven days old. Vexata’s technologies address this issue by combining networking and analytical principles to meet the demands new applications place on enterprises, and deliver a solution that transforms data infrastructure to improve decisions today, enhance operational performance and simplify networking goals.

Vexata Active Data Fabric is built around the VX-OS, which can be consumed in 3 approaches: