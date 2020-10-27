BusinessWire

Veteran Major League Baseball Player Don Slaught Invited to SetSchedule’s MindSET Podcast with CEO Roy Dekel

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Veteran Major League Baseball Player Don Slaught Invited to SetSchedule’s MindSET Podcast with CEO Roy Dekel

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SetSchedule CEO Roy Dekel has invited former Major League Baseball player and established data science entrepreneur Don Slaught on the MindSET Podcast.


Don Slaught is the founder of RightView Pro, a video analysis company that focuses on the body mechanics of baseball players. By in depth comparison of their own recording to exceptional baseball players, players are able to more effectively practice their posture and stance. Don helps other coaches apply the RVP training system through his work with OnBase University.

“Don’s RightView Pro and OnBase University programs are perfect examples of smart data analysis and its application,” says Dekel. “Don’s tech solutions supplement traditional coaching methods and cause the best results possible, and that is the ultimate application of technology. It cannot replace a person’s hard work or motivation, but it can help us reach our potential faster than we could without it.”

More details about Don Slaught’s episode of MindSET will be provided once the episode has begun production. In the meantime, you can view more episodes of the entrepreneur-oriented MindSET here.

SetSchedule is an American technology company based in Irvine, California that focuses on Real Estate information SAAS Products, consumer cloud communication products, artificial intelligence, and autonomous business flow applications.

Send us your questions or comments in a quick email to media@setschedule.com-you can also connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and linkedin.


Contacts

Media Contact
Alan Perez
100 Spectrum Center Drive
9th Floor, Irvine, CA 932618
888-222-0011
media@setschedule.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Samsung TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Best Samsung LED, QLED, Frame & Curved TV Deals Rated by Retail Egg

Posted on Author Business Wire

Save on Samsung TV deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our review of the best Samsung 65 inch, 60 inch and 50 inch 4K TV savings for shoppers
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Samsung TV Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are live n…
BusinessWire

BID Group Continues its Digital Transformation With the Deployment of Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite

Posted on Author Business Wire

Company will Leverage PTC’s Vuforia Chalk to Complete Remote Service Calls

AR Deployment also Includes PTC’s Vuforia Studio and Vuforia Expert Capture Offerings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–The BID Group of Companies (“BID”), a privately-held, gl…
BusinessWire

Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Endgame, a Leader in Endpoint Protection

Posted on Author Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Endgame, a pioneer and industry-recognized leader in endpoint prot…