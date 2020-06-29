Vertex Appoints David DeStefano to Board Chairperson

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex, Inc. announced today that its board of directors has appointed president and CEO David DeStefano to serve as chairman of the board. Jeff Westphal, current chairperson, will continue to serve as a member of the Vertex board.

“I am proud of our leadership, our people, and what we’ve accomplished together,” said Westphal. “I’ve known and worked very closely with David for many years and am confident he will do a fantastic job leading the Vertex board.”

DeStefano was appointed as president and CEO in 2016. Under his leadership, the company has experienced significant growth and expansion of its global operations.

“This decision underscores the board’s confidence in David’s character and vision to take Vertex into the future as president and CEO, as well as chairperson of the board,” noted director Ric Andersen.

“It’s an honor to be appointed to this position,” said DeStefano. “I thank the board for their partnership and continued support for me in this new role.”

In addition, the board of directors also appointed Andersen as lead independent director, effective immediately. He has over 25 years of consulting and management experience at IBM, Price Waterhouse and PwC Consulting. His last 15 years have been spent in private equity. Andersen is currently a managing partner at Peak Equity, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm.

The Vertex board will continue to support management in areas related to long-term strategy, risk and governance.

