Vertex Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 21,150,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. In addition, Vertex and certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,662,216 and 510,284 shares of Class A common stock, respectively, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 29, 2020 under the ticker symbol “VERX.” The offering is expected to close on July 31, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Jefferies are also acting as book-running managers and JMP Securities, Stifel, William Blair and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and was declared effective on July 28, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,100 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements.” You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “future” or other similar expressions and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the size, timing and proceeds of the initial public offering, are based on Vertex’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Vertex’s filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended from time to time, including under the caption “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Vertex undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Company contact:

Tricia Schafer-Petrecz

Vertex, Inc.

tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com

484.595.6142

Investor Relations contact:

Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen

Solebury Trout for Vertex

ir@vertexinc.com

610.312.2890