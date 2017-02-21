Verizon to Shave $350 Million Off Yahoo Purchase Price

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE — Verizon Communications announced a price cut in its deal to acquire Yahoo’s operating business by $350 million to $4.48 billion due to unreported hacks of its e-mail database. The deal was first proposed last July.

In addition, Verizon and Yahoo will share certain legal and regulatory liabilities arising from certain data breaches incurred by Yahoo.

Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo – now valued at approximately $4.48 billion in cash, subject to closing adjustments – is expected to close in second-quarter 2017.

Marni Walden, Verizon executive vice president and president of Product Innovation and New Businesses, said: “We have always believed this acquisition makes strategic sense. We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously so that we can quickly welcome Yahoo’s tremendous talent and assets into our expanding portfolio in the digital advertising space.”

Walden added, “The amended terms of the agreement provide a fair and favorable outcome for shareholders. It provides protections for both sides and delivers a clear path to close the transaction in the second quarter.”

Marissa Mayer, CEO of Yahoo, said: “We continue to be very excited to join forces with Verizon and AOL. This transaction will accelerate Yahoo’s operating business especially on mobile, while effectively separating our Asian asset equity stakes. It is an important step to unlock shareholder value for Yahoo, and we can now move forward with confidence and certainty. We have a terrific, loyal, experienced team at Yahoo. I’m incredibly proud of our team’s strong product and financial execution in 2016, setting the stage for a successful integration.”

Under the amended terms, Yahoo will be responsible for 50 percent of any cash liabilities incurred following the closing related to non-SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) government investigations and third-party litigation related to the breaches. Liabilities arising from shareholder lawsuits and SEC investigations will continue to be the responsibility of Yahoo.

Also under the amended terms, the data breaches or losses arising from them will not be taken into account in determining whether a “Business Material Adverse Effect” has occurred or whether certain closing conditions have been satisfied.