Veritone Licensing Expands Global News Library with Exclusive Agreement with the South China Morning Post

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, and provider of digital content licensing services on behalf of the world’s premier sports entities, news organizations and user-generated networks, today announced a new agreement with South China Morning Post, a leading global news company that has reported on China and Asia for more than a century.

The agreement gives Veritone the exclusive rights to license SCMP’s archive and current video content to its clients in North America. The deal is a significant milestone in Veritone’s strategy to further expand the global reach of its already vast, AI-powered content library and enable content creators to engage with new and existing audiences through highly relevant content.

“We are thrilled to announce our new agreement with the South China Morning Post, as it has a long and decorated history as a leading news company in China and Asia,” said Jay Bailey, vice president of entertainment licensing at Veritone. “At Veritone, we are proud to add this unique Asian voice from an important source on the world’s stage to our expanding news library as we continue our mission to provide creatives with greater options to tell their stories.”

The Post is Hong Kong’s paper of record and has been a unique link between China and the rest of the world since the newspaper’s founding in 1903. It has a growing correspondent staff across Asia and the United States. The agreement covers a comprehensive collection of SCMP’s content that includes over 50,000 hours of exclusive video footage and infographics, as well as more than 1.2 million photographs. It covers events such as the recent COVID-19 global outbreak and last year’s Hong Kong Protests, as well as past archived moments such as the Hong Kong Handover, Tiananmen Square Protests, the Sino-British Joint Declaration, President Nixon’s first visit to China and the end of Qing Dynasty, to name a few.

“We’re delighted with our partnership with Veritone to showcase a great deal of compelling historical moments from our robust and comprehensive content library to audiences and creators in North America,” said Alex Ho, SCMP’s Vice President, Circulation, Recruitment and Services. “Our agreement with Veritone extends our global reach and we look forward to a fruitful long-term collaboration.”

South China Morning Post’s content library can be found on Veritone Commerce, an AI-enabled licensing portal that allows users to easily search for clips across Veritone’s media partners, including CBS News, Bloomberg, CNN, The New York Times and many more. Veritone’s experienced research and advisory team works with leading agencies, creatives and filmmakers to curate and license exclusive content for major advertising and editorial productions.

To learn more about Veritone’s content licensing library and AI-enabled tools and services, please visit https://www.licensing.veritone.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post is a leading global news company that has reported on China and Asia for more than a century. Founded in 1903, SCMP is headquartered in Hong Kong, where it is the city’s newspaper of record, with a growing correspondent staff across Asia and the United States. SCMP's vision is to “Elevate Thought” and our mission is to “Lead the global conversation about China”. Additionally, SCMP publishes a portfolio of premium lifestyle and fashion titles in Hong Kong including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire and Harper's BAZAAR. SCMP is also home to Goldthread, a content platform with a focus on food, travel and culture in China. In 2020, SCMP became the first news organisation in Asia to join the Trust Project, a consortium of top news companies developing global transparency standards for credible journalism.

