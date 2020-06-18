VeriToll Appoints Devaki Baker as Chief Executive Officer

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AuditToll--VeriToll, the company revolutionizing the tolling industry with Tolling-as-a-Service™, today announced the appointment of Devaki Baker as Chief Executive Officer. Baker has more than 15 years of experience as a technology leader, with a successful track record of advancing technology development and driving innovation in high-growth industries.

Baker joins VeriToll from Team Verso, a technology consulting company, which she founded in 2015, where she worked closely with companies such as toll road operator, Transurban. She has an extensive background developing Software-as-a-Service offerings, opening markets for technology solutions, and optimizing business processes for technology implementations. In her role as CEO, she has established and is leading the company's 2020 mission, “Strong Brand, Smart Growth,” with a focus on building and amplifying the VeriToll brand through sales, product investment, and establishing meaningful partnerships.

“We are excited to have Devaki join the VeriToll group,” said Joseph Silva, Chief Technology Officer for VeriToll. “As VeriToll expands and grows its platform offerings in the transportation industry, Devaki’s leadership and experience will be essential to the success of VeriToll’s customers and team.”

“VeriToll is a brand that is striving to transform the tolling industry through innovation, using technology to provide smarter solutions while also creating a link to the community through their crowdsourced platforms,” said Devaki Baker, CEO, VeriToll. “The culture, talent and mission of the company is something that resonates deeply with me and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I am excited to be working with such a passionate, brilliant team.”

Prior to joining VeriToll, Baker served as Head of Latin America at Perfect Sense Digital, where she managed its technology strategy for some of the largest media brands in the region.

She has also managed accounts at Kapsch, overseeing ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) implementations with VDOT, PennDOT and other mid-Atlantic customers. Baker also played a key role in establishing Kapsch operations in Mexico.

A first-generation immigrant from Mexico, Baker also serves as a board member of ThinkersDo.org, a non-profit organization that offers disadvantaged minorities socio-economic learning tools and skill sets to improve their quality of life in the United States. She holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

About VeriToll

VeriToll is innovating the future of tolling as the first Tolling-as-a-Service™ company. Founded by tolling infrastructure veterans and backed by some of the industry’s largest companies, VeriToll delivers crowdsourced platforms, along with consulting and professional services, offering win/win solutions for state agencies, tolling operators, and the communities they serve. VeriToll’s first two tolling platforms, AuditToll and CrowdToll, offer crowd-powered solutions that effortlessly audit toll road systems and provide image review services with higher scalability, lower cost, faster speed, and increased accuracy than what today’s in-house and outsourced methods offer. Learn more at www.veritoll.com.

