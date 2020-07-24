VeriShip Named to SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020

Optimized shipping operations saved client SimpleTire $1M

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ecommerce--VeriShip, a SaaS-based business optimization and spend management platform, today announced its selection to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100, a prestigious list spotlighting successful and innovative supply chain projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises.

VeriShip was chosen for its success in controlling shipping expenses for client SimpleTire, a seamless data network linking thousands of independent tire distributors and installation centers across the country.

“Being named to the SDCE 100 is a great honor. More importantly, it spotlights how we help our clients — by giving them control of their shipping expenses,” said VeriShip CEO Shawn McCarrick. “There has never been a more important time for companies to have a detailed understanding of their shipping operations so they can find savings, negotiate better rates and best serve their customers.”

VeriShip has been controlling shipping expenses for small and midsize businesses for 15 years, with data and analysis on 70 million packages shipped annually through DHL, FedEx, UPS and Fulfillment by Amazon.

It put its data and experience to work for SimpleTire. The company, which processes millions of shipments annually, needed to manage parcel shipping rates and surcharges more efficiently while also optimizing its carrier contracts and consolidating carrier bill reconciliation and payments. By leveraging the VeriShip Intelligence Platform, VeriShip Parcel Audit and VeriShip Bill Pay, SimpleTire will recover or avoid more than $1 million in shipping fees this year.

Using the VeriShip Intelligence Platform dashboard, SimpleTire gained clarity into its spend, surcharges and carrier performance, which allowed it to improve operations, recover refund opportunities and gauge the performance of its carrier contracts as the business grew. Moreover, by streamlining the carrier invoice reconciliation and bill pay process through the VeriShip Bill Pay solution, SimpleTire’s accounting office reports time savings of several hours a day.

“VeriShip helps us control our shipping and freight expenses and plan better, but it also allows us to free up cash to invest in sales, marketing and people to help us grow faster,” said SimpleTire Senior Vice President of Operations Thomas Ganey. “VeriShip is one of our most valuable tools and bridges the gap between what you think you know about parcel, and what’s actually happening.”

About VeriShip

VeriShip is a spend management and payments platform that tracks, audits and analyzes shipping invoice data to support small and midsize businesses shipping with the four largest U.S. carriers. Its cloud-based SaaS technology platform gives SMBs control of their shipping data with a single source of visibility into parcel spend. Its team of data scientists and parcel experts uses the platform’s decades of shipping data to benchmark and forecast, helping clients negotiate shipping contracts and optimize and reduce future shipping spend. Since 2005, VeriShip has helped nearly 6,000 businesses optimize shipping on nearly $2 billion in parcel spend. Learn more at veriship.com.

Tracy Henderson, Center Reach Communications

720-989-3530

tracy@centerreachcommunication.com