Verint’s Unified VoC Solution Named Winner in 2019 Digital Innovation Awards

Recognized as Best and Most Innovative Solution for Customer Engagement Excellence in Ventana Research’s 12th Annual Awards for Technology Pioneers

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActionableIntelligence--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that its Unified Voice of the Customer™ (VoC) product has won a Digital Innovation Award for 2019 from Ventana Research. Unified VoC, part of the Verint Experience Cloud, took first place in the Customer Excellence category, which honors a technology vendor that best exemplifies innovation in applications and technologies that support customer engagement.

Verint was selected from hundreds of entries - in a range of categories including analytics, marketing and digital technology - to become one of three finalists and inevitably the Winner in digital innovation for customer excellence. The awards recognize vendors and their technologies that have had the most striking impact on their respective markets.

“Verint solutions leverage digital insights to improve customer experience across the entire journey. Unified VoC provides a complete omnichannel view of the customer and offers true innovation to compete in today’s experience economy,” says Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer at Ventana Research. “Congratulations to Verint for its exceptional innovation in Unified VoC and its impact on organizations needing to understand and optimize actions and processes.”

Smith added, “The focus on optimizing the customer experience in the industry has become a north star for many organizations. However, most don’t listen to the experience provided throughout the customer journey and, in essence, don’t provide a voice to its customers. Verint’s technology addresses that need and helps organizations listen and engage its customers to ensure that feedback and satisfaction is listened to as well as acted upon to support Voice of the Customer programs.”

Ventana Research has consistently recognized Verint through the years—including ranking the company for its products and technology in market research reports and awards like the 2017 Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards, which named Verint’s Digital Feedback Management solution as a finalist.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in this year’s awards by Ventana Research,” says Verint’s Ben Smith, vice president and general manager of Verint Experience Management solutions. “As more customers engage with brands through multiple channels, organizations need a complete view and a deeper understanding of all the signals across the customer journey. They can’t afford blind spots. Enterprises need feedback from more than surveys to differentiate in today’s marketplace, and with our Unified VoC solution, they get it—omnichannel CX insights to drive improvements across the business.”

Verint’s Experience Management solutions provide a comprehensive omnichannel view of direct, indirect and inferred Voice of the Customer feedback from across key engagement channels and with a powerful, automated analytics engine to deliver actionable insights. With Unified VoC, organizations can listen, analyze and act holistically across channels with a single fully connected platform. Through integrated speech and text analytics, Unified VoC can also natively tap into the rich CX insights available from contact center interactions to create a holistic view of the customer experience.

To learn more about Verint’s Experience Management solutions, click here. To access Mark Smith’s video on the importance of a unified voice of the customer, what it means and what it requires to succeed, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

*Verint received Ventana Research’s Digital Innovation Award in June 2019.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

