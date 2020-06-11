Verint’s June Events Feature the Latest AI and Automation Advances in Customer and Workforce Engagement and New Banking Customer Experience Insights

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActionableIntelligence--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced this month’s event line up showcasing the latest advancements in Interactive Voice Response (IVR) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as well as the latest results from Verint’s Experience Index for the banking market.

Destination CRM Webinar Event: Smart IVRs: For Better Customer Experiences

June 17, 2 p.m. ET; Online Webinar

In this webinar, attendees will learn about the advances in IVR—a list that now includes chatbots, callback integration, omnichannel support, visual IVR, natural language processing and artificial intelligence. Verint’s Michael Southworth, General Manager, Intelligent Self-Service, is among the presenters.

Forrester CX North America

June 18, 1 p.m. ET; Online Webinar

Verint’s Eric Head, VP, Experience Management, and Anna Marie Redmond, VP, Client Experience Director, Sterling National Bank, will present “New Banking CX Data: Journeys and Changing Values.” Attendees will hear how customer experience in banking has changed based on insights from the latest Verint Experience Index and learn how to connect data and collaborate to meet expectations.

RPA LIVE 2020

June 23, noon ET; Online Webinar

Verint’s Craig Seebach, VP, Strategy, Workforce Engagement Solutions, will present “Measure and Manage Your RPA Workforce Seamlessly with Your Employees.” Session attendees will learn how to manage a hybrid virtual workforce seamlessly, bots along with staff, to ensure they are capturing the speed and capacity gains from RPA and creating the right balance between resources, costs and service.

Banking CX: Agile Strategies for Strange Times

June 24; Online Webinar, 1 pm ET

Verint’s Karly Szczepkowski, Research Analyst and Verint Experience Index (VXI) author, and Eric Head, VP, Experience Management, will discuss solutions banks can implement now to stay agile throughout the rest of 2020—and keep listening for a successful long-term VoC strategy based on insights from the latest Verint Experience Index for the banking industry.

To learn more about the solutions featured in the events, click the following links: Verint Experience Cloud, Verint Voice Self-Service, Verint Robotic Process Automation.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

