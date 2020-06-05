Verint Receives Multiple Awards for Excellence, Leadership in Customer Engagement

Company’s Portfolio Honored for Innovation Helping Business and Government

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActionableIntelligence--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it has been recognized as a leader by multiple industry sources* that annually honor excellence in a range of categories—from workforce optimization and overall customer experience to information security for the private and public sectors. The honors are:

Business Intelligence Group 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Awards: Verint was named among the winners of the Excellence in Customer Service Award in the Technology of the Year category.

A winner in 2016, 2017 and 2018, Verint was recognized this year for its Customer Engagement portfolio, which includes workforce engagement, customer self-service, experience management and security/compliance solutions. The award recognizes solutions that benefit the overall customer experience while driving ROI.

CUSTOMER Magazine 2020 Workforce Optimization Innovation Awards: CUSTOMER Magazine recognized Verint as a true leader in this evolving Workforce Optimization trend. The winning solutions provide exemplary business management tools, advancing the contact center, CRM and teleservices industries.

Info Security Products Guide 2020 Global Excellence Awards: Verint is a Gold winner in the publication's 16th annual competition for information security products. With out-of-the-box integration, compliance and cloud enablement, Verint Identity Authentication and Fraud Detection solution took first place in the Security Product and Service for Telecommunications category.

Government CIO Outlook magazine Top 10 Public Safety Solutions Providers: Verint was recognized for providing a single platform for multimedia recording, quality assurance, performance management and staff scheduling in 9-1-1 centers. The Top 10 list recognizes companies that deliver efficient, technology-driven solutions that enable smarter governance.

“We are honored by the recognition that extends over our entire customer engagement portfolio,” says Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager, strategic operations, Verint. “Our culture of intently listening to our customers continues to keep us on target in meeting industry challenges—and will continue to do so as we develop innovative solutions that strike the right balance of delivering exceptional customer experiences while driving operational efficiency.”

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

*Verint was named a winner of the following: Government CIO Outlook magazine Top 10 Public Safety Solutions Providers in December 2019; the InfoSecurity Product Guide Global Excellence Award in February 2020; the CUSTOMER Magazine 2020 Product of the Year Award in March 2020; the CUSTOMER Magazine Workforce Optimization Innovation Awards in April 2020; and the Business Intelligence Group 2020 Excellence in Customer Service Awards in April 2020.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

