Verint Offers Analytics to Help Customers Gain Improved COVID-19 Visibility

Organizations with Processes that Have Been Disrupted by Work-From-Home Dynamics Seek Urgent Help to Improve Visibility and Compliance

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActionableIntelligence--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it is providing a Covid-19 rapid response effort to complement its Interaction Analytics solution for organizations needing immediate and ongoing insight into Covid-19 impacts on customers and employees now mostly working from home.

“This is a challenging time for everyone--employees, businesses and citizens,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager, strategic operations. “Interaction analytics is a powerful tool to detect shifts in call dynamics and compliance resulting from the currently changing environment, so organizations can be in the best position to guide customers and the business.”

Verint is working urgently and flexibly with organizations whose business models have changed overnight – as they spin up remote agent networks and require insight into the new call content and greater visibility into compliance, processes and policies.

The solution is helping organizations formulate coordinated and data-driven responses to customer concerns, update agents on answers to key issues and customer queries, and surface real-time insights and analysis. This is especially needed as organizations are challenged to remain responsive in a fluid and dynamic business environment, with a remote workforce, where a coordinated and consistent response across the organization is essential.

Verint’s Covid-19 Analytics Support is configured out-of-the-box with a set of 13 pre-built categories that are easily imported into an existing Verint Speech Analytics solution, providing timely and valuable insights to improve responsiveness. Additionally, existing language models are calibrated and customized to include new terminology related to this crisis. The results can be automatically pushed to the data warehouse to fuel insight and action across other Verint solutions, including Performance Management and Quality Monitoring.

Verint is hosting a series of webinars addressing how customers can adapt faster and respond smarter to COVID-19 related business challenges. To learn more and register, click here. To learn more about Verint’s Customer Engagement offerings, including Interaction Analytics, click here.

