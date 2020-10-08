Verint Named to 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Recognized for Market Leadership, Continued Innovation in Cloud and AI

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ActionableIntelligence--Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced it was recognized in The 2020 CRM Industry Leader Awards by CRM Magazine for the Best Workforce Optimization (WFO) and the Best Contact Center Analytics.

CRM’s Annual Industry Leader Awards recognized the top five picks in 10 categories—spanning sales, marketing and customer service. CRM asked their panel of judges, made up of industry analysts and consultants, which CRM platforms, contact center analytics and new marketing automation solutions they would recommend and are most trusted in the industry today.

Selected for advances in technology, Verint continues to be a leading innovator in speech analytics. “Verint uses different engines for speech and text analytics,” said Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “Their AI-based semantic intelligence layer is highly effective at theme and topic extraction. And its new user interface is modern and user-friendly and gives users the exact information they need.”

Speech Analytics uses AI and machine learning to surface powerful insights that help organizations improve customer experience, drive efficiency, and increase sales performance. The solution automatically discovers and analyzes words, phrases, categories and themes spoken during calls and reveals trends and areas of opportunity or concern. Verint currently processes more than seven billion calls per year, transcribing and analyzing calls in over 65 languages and variants across its global customer base.

Verint’s WFO solution was named the top vendor in the category, and CRM magazine states, “Verint Systems has staked its claim as the preeminent WFO vendor, according to most analysts.” As stated by Paul Stockford, chief analyst, Saddletree Research, “The Verint name is synonymous with WFO. They remain the gold standard of WFO and have the history to back it up.”

Dick Bucci, founder and chief analyst at Pelorus Associates, says, “Verint is no stranger to robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics, but uses these strategically where they add value.”

Verint’s WFO offering brings together functionality for quality monitoring and recording; speech, text, and desktop and process analytics; workforce management; performance management, and more. The solutions help organizations improve performance, profitability, and empower contact center, branch and back office operations to deliver exceptional customer experiences while also reducing costs.

“This recognition reflects our innovative culture,” says Verint’s Nancy Treaster, SVP and general manager of strategic operations. “We are proud of the Verint team for continuously listening to our customers, driving forward ways to infuse AI and automation into our solutions and pushing the limits of our technology--all resulting in positive outcomes for our customers.”

Click the following links to learn more about Verint’s Workforce Optimization and Speech Analytics offerings. To view Verint Virtual on-demand sessions titled, New Speech Analytics Value-Added Services To Help You Prepare For Recovery, click here, and From Optional Solutions to Imperatives: The Post-Pandemic Contact Center, click here.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, GI2, FIRSTMILE, OMNIX, WEBINT, LUMINAR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

Media Relations

Amy Curry

Verint Systems Inc.

amy.curry@verint.com

Investor Relations

Alan Roden

Verint Systems Inc.

alan.roden@verint.com