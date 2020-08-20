Verimatrix Honored on Streaming Media’s Top List of Companies in Online Video for Eight Consecutive Years

Recognition alongside the industry’s largest players positions Verimatrix as an innovator that answers demand for flexible, user-friendly DRM and anti-piracy solutions for valuable content such as live sports and Hollywood releases

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, earned a coveted spot on the 2020 Streaming Media 50: The Companies that Matter Most in Online Video.

It stands as the eighth consecutive year Verimatrix was named to an annual Streaming Media list. Its editors label the honorees as some of the most important, most innovative and most interesting companies in the online video space. Verimatrix was chosen by a Streaming Media judging panel consisting of its ongoing contributors who then rank each technology vendor in the marketplace.

“The annual Streaming Media 50 list shines a spotlight on the industry’s most important technology suppliers and platforms, as chosen by our editorial team,” says Streaming Media editor-in-chief and VP Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. “Whether a big company or a small one, an industry veteran or a startup, these companies stand out from the crowd due to their innovation and commitment to the customer.”

“Not only are we honored to receive this 2020 recognition from Streaming Media, but we are especially pleased to note our ongoing presence on a list alongside the biggest names in streaming media,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “Our eighth consecutive time appearing on such an esteemed list illustrates our commitment to arming content and service providers with a powerfully unique mix of unmatched protection and usability within our family of solutions. Verimatrix stands out as a customer-focused security vendor that is consistently praised for its frictionless technology.”

​Verimatrix Multi-DRM, a unique cloud-based SaaS solution, helps operators address issues of complexity, analytics and security, while allowing them to retain full control of their offerings and subscriber relationships. The company also serves as a pioneer in the latest forensic watermarking technology, with its Verimatrix Watermarking solutions that deliver both client and server-side protection of live, linear and on-demand video – enabling pay-TV business models with high-value content for delivery to smart phones, tablets game consoles, smart TVs and more.

About Streaming Media

Led by a team of recognized industry experts, Streaming Media is dedicated to providing industry professionals and corporations utilizing digital media technology with global real-time news, resources and services through editorial, discussion lists, feature articles, and much more. For more information, visit www.streamingmedia.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

