Verily Launches Healthy at Work Program to Support Organizations In Their Efforts to Ensure a Safe Return to Work and School

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verily, an Alphabet company, has developed a comprehensive solution aimed at keeping employees and students safe as they begin returning to shared spaces. Healthy at Work integrates daily symptom screening, COVID-19 testing, population analytics, and ongoing safety controls, enabling organizations to operationalize their return to work and campus. Healthy at Work provides organizations with screening and testing protocols and public health guidance to expertly adapt plans to match their specific circumstances with the rapidly changing COVID-19 landscape. The program leverages Verily’s software, data science, and clinical expertise, and its scalable COVID-19 testing infrastructure and partnerships. Verily has developed smart COVID-19 testing, which includes symptom screening, physical testing capabilities and return of results through a qualified physician network.

“COVID-19 has accelerated the need for robust, digital tools that can be made broadly accessible for safety and care, as well as adapted to the rapidly changing healthcare landscape,” said Vivian Lee, MD, PhD, MBA, president of Verily Health Platforms. “Healthy at Work leverages Verily’s ability to provide a secure, end-to-end digital framework for collection and return of information, and established COVID-19 testing infrastructure to support a safe return to work and school.”

The Healthy at Work program combines symptom screening, testing services, and data analytics. Employees, students or others designated to participate in the program can use the online interface to record health symptoms each day. COVID-19 testing is then made available to individuals through various modalities, including mobile test sites, mail home kits, Verily community test sites or onsite test sites, per their workplace or university guidelines for returning onsite. Employers and administrators have access to centralized analytics to support them in customizing their return to work and campus program.

Healthy at Work collects, organizes and analyzes COVID-19-specific health information, enabling organizations to customize the program based on the needs of their population. Healthy at Work data uses include qualifying people to return to shared spaces and helping customers and Verily administer and continuously improve the program.

“Organizations that decide to reopen during this time are facing the challenge of addressing the unique needs of their populations while adhering to local and national guidelines,” said Rob Califf, MD, MACC, Head of Clinical Policy and Strategy for Verily and Google Health. “Our team is focused on understanding the rapidly changing COVID-19 landscape and providing best practices to organizations who aim to optimize safety while returning to work and campus in a planned manner that facilitates adjustment of practice based on timely analysis of data.”

Healthy at Work follows Verily’s creation of a secure and connected Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program which has tested over 220,000 individuals across 13 states in close collaboration with state and local public health authorities. Additionally, Verily’s Pathfinder suite of information management tools has supported health systems and hospitals on the frontlines of care. Organizations interested in a conversation or demo with the Verily Healthy at Work team should use this contact form.

About Verily

Launched in 2015, Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to make the world’s health data useful so that people enjoy healthier lives. Verily develops tools and devices to collect, organize and activate health data, and creates interventions to prevent and manage disease. We partner with leading life sciences, medical device and government organizations, using deep hardware, software, scientific, and healthcare expertise to enable faster development, meaningful advances, and deployment at scale.

