Vericred Launches Health Insurance Card Scanning API

Bridging the gap to in-network providers and facilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRtech--Vericred, a data services company simplifying the exchange of health insurance and employee benefits data, today announced the availability of its Card Scanning API, enabling applications to programmatically identify a user’s provider-network from their insurance card.

This solution helps solve one of the toughest health insurance problems: most members don’t know their health insurance network. For those building applications with any kind of provider search or referral functionality, this seemingly simple problem has been a gating factor to a great user journey — and the right information.

“As fewer health insurance plans offer out-of-network benefits, and those costs have continued to soar, finding an in-network provider is more critical than ever. Yet most people simply don’t know their network, so finding an in-network provider is very challenging,” said Michael W. Levin, Vericred’s CEO. “By extracting the network ID from an image of a user’s insurance card, we enable digital health and insurance apps to easily surface in-network doctors, hospitals, and other facilities.”

The Card Scanning API empowers provider search and doctor appointment apps, benefits administration platforms and other digital health companies to develop seamless digital experiences connecting users to the in-network providers they need; easily and accurately.

Vericred’s new API is especially important in the age of COVID-19. With telehealth on the rise, when a physical visit to a doctor or hospital is warranted, it is essential that patients be referred to an in-network provider.

How the Card Scanning API works:

End-user uploads an image of their health insurance card to a digital health app. The digital health app transmits the image to Vericred, via the Card Scanning API. Vericred’s API identifies and returns the user’s network ID. The application then uses the network ID to search for in-network providers and facilities.

In response to COVID-19, Vericred is offering the card scanning API, at no cost, to its partners through the end of 2020. Please contact Vericred if you are interested in learning more.

About Vericred

Vericred simplifies the exchange of data between carriers and technology companies that are transforming the way health insurance and employee benefits are quoted, sold, enrolled and managed. Vericred offers robust solutions for technology platforms and carriers focused on the employer market, as well as the under 65 individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets.

