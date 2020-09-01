Venkat Bhamidipati Joins McAfee as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced the appointment of Venkat Bhamidipati as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective September 2, 2020. Bhamidipati joins McAfee from Providence, a healthcare company with $25B in annual revenues, where he was executive vice president and chief financial officer. An industry veteran with a long history at Microsoft, Bhamidipati brings deep experience with digital transformation and an extensive background in finance, strategy, corporate development and operations.

“As society shifts to remote work and learning, the increased use of cloud-based systems, e-commerce and digital supply chains is furthering demand for McAfee’s cybersecurity solutions and propelling our growth,” said Peter Leav, chief executive officer, McAfee. “We’re thrilled to bring Venkat’s digital transformation experience and track record in balancing today’s needs with planning for and investing in the future to McAfee. His knowledge and expertise further strengthen McAfee’s leadership position.”

“I am thrilled to be joining McAfee at a critical juncture in its history,” said Bhamidipati. “It’s an honor to be part of the leadership team of a company that started and continues to lead the cybersecurity industry, setting the standard for innovation and customer-centricity to better protect individuals and businesses from cyber threats.”

Bhamidipati brings his strong background in finance, digital transformation, operations and supply chain management to McAfee. For the past three years at Providence, Venkat led finance and corporate functions, including information technology, diversification and corporate development, supply chain, and real estate. During his time at Providence the company embarked on an expansive process redesign and digital transformation project that achieved double-digit EBITDA growth and strengthened the balance sheet significantly.

Prior to Providence, Venkat spent 13 years at Microsoft, where he held several executive positions, including CFO of the Worldwide Enterprise Group, CFO of the Worldwide Operations and Technology Group and Managing Director for Business Development and Growth Strategy. During his time at Microsoft, Venkat played a pivotal leadership role as the company transformed into a cloud-centric organization.

Venkat holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University.

