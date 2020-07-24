Velodyne Lidar and PARIFEX Solutions Provide Smart Traffic Control

Velodyne Announces a Three Year Sales Agreement to Improve Roadway Safety

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#lidar--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced a three year sales agreement with PARIFEX, a leading provider of traffic management and speed measurement systems. PARIFEX uses Velodyne lidar sensors in its traffic monitoring solutions which can help reduce road accident rates and enhance roadway safety.

PARIFEX equips its NANO-CAM and NOMAD solutions with Velodyne Puck sensors for real-time tracking of static and moving objects including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, while preserving anonymity. NANO-CAM can be deployed in speed enforcement for road safety as well as other applications including smart cities, smart parking and navigation assistance for autonomous vehicles. NOMAD is a multi-violation system that can monitor for violations including red light, speed, stop sign, phone use and more. PARIFEX is an Automated with Velodyne partner.

“Enforcing vehicle speed limits and other road violations is critical to lowering road accident rates and increasing safety,” said Nathalie Deguen, Sales Manager, PARIFEX. “Velodyne lidar adds powerful technology to our solutions by delivering the range and accuracy we need for vehicle detection, counting, positioning and tracking. Velodyne sensors provide strong performance in a wide variety of lighting and weather conditions.”

“PARIFEX delivers innovative solutions that can help improve traffic management to achieve greater road safety,” said Erich Smidt, Executive Director Europe, Velodyne Lidar. “They show how adding Puck sensors to detection solutions can enable accurate and reliable violation enforcement at greater distance over traditional systems. Using the Puck has helped PARIFEX boost system performance even in difficult roadway conditions such as tailgating, change of directions and heavy traffic.”

Velodyne Puck sensors provide rich 3D computer perception data that allows real-time object and free space detection. The Puck is a small, compact lidar sensor that delivers 100 meters range. Its reliability, power-efficiency and surround view make it an ideal solution for Smart City applications such as pedestrian safety, vehicle traffic and parking space management, and more.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s founder, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Prime™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

