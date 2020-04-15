Velocity Global Names Tech Veteran Dave Martelon as Chief Technology Officer

20-year technology innovator joins executive leadership team

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ctos--Velocity Global, the leading provider of global expansion solutions, named innovator Dave Martelon as its Chief Technology Officer. Martelon joins the company’s executive leadership team reporting to CEO Ben Wright.

Martelon leads Velocity Global’s technology team to deliver strategies and initiatives supporting the company’s employees, clients, and their global teams.

“Our business is people first, enabled by technology. Dave’s vision will seamlessly drive the complex backend of our platform, combined with a simple user experience,” said Ben Wright, Velocity Global founder and CEO. “Dave will apply his vast experience at high-growth organizations to build teams and technology to further drive business now and into the future.”

Martelon led technology teams for more than 20 years, most recently as CTO for Active Oversight, a cloud-based software company in Denver.

“Technology should free people to do what they do best: apply strategy and intellect based on reliable data,” said Martelon. “Over the years I built lean, flexible teams to create secure full-stack platforms. Through automation and machine learning, technology empowers people to make timely, informed decisions instead of wrestling with software.”

Prior to Active Oversight, Martelon served as CTO for Zen Planner and in leadership roles for Dice and ESM, ushering digital transformation in the industries of Fitness, Job Boards, and Higher Education.

For Dave Martelon’s biography, visit https://velocityglobal.com/about-us/leadership/

For a downloadable photograph of Dave Martelon, click here.

ABOUT VELOCITY GLOBAL

Velocity Global is the leading provider of global employment solutions that has reinvented the way companies expand overseas. With unrivaled expertise in over 185 countries, Velocity Global delivers end-to-end services and best-in-class support to help companies confidently navigate the entire lifecycle of international business. To ensure a compliant, efficient, and flexible international expansion, Velocity Global provides a comprehensive suite of global services that includes International PEO, Entity Setup and Support, Global Talent Acquisition, Immigration, and Consulting.

Media Contact:

John Hall

Director, Corporate Communications

johnhall@velocityglobal.com

+1 (720) 650-4348