Veeva to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results on May 28, 2020

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) will announce financial results for its first quarter which ended April 30, 2020 after market close on May 28, 2020. Veeva will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results.

Event: Veeva’s Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-in: 1-833-502-0495, Domestic 1-778-560-2571, International Conference ID 669 0227 Webcast: ir.veeva.com

A webcast replay will be available on Veeva’s investor relations website following the call.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 850 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

