Veeva to Deliver End-to-End Safety Signal and Risk Management

Veeva Vault Signal will accelerate signal management processes from detection through risk evaluation and mitigation

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#drugsafety--Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Vault Signal, the industry’s first solution that seamlessly manages signals from identification through risk evaluation and mitigation. Vault Signal unifies signal management processes so pharmacovigilance teams can easily manage safety signals with greater visibility across the entire signal workflow. Together with Vault Safety, Vault SafetyDocs, and Vault Safety.AI, Veeva offers the only comprehensive suite of cloud applications on a single cloud platform to manage the drug safety lifecycle – from case intake to signal detection and risk management planning.

“Veeva Vault Signal is welcome news for companies looking for an efficient, one-stop solution for drug safety,” said Marc Morris, vice president, safety and pharmacovigilance at Apellis Pharmaceuticals. “Streamlining adverse reaction data, signal analysis, and action with one platform will make safety risk management simpler and faster, as well as free up my group’s resources.”

Vault Signal analyzes and segments adverse event data from customers’ safety databases and external global health authorities. Pharmacovigilance teams can more readily identify and manage signals, improving future risk mitigation. Vault Signal is easily tailored to align with every signal management process and meet the needs of any business, from large pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs.

“Veeva is delivering a modern approach to signal management that will speed up how pharmacovigilance teams analyze data, detect and evaluate signals, and perform risk mitigation,” said Kelly Traverso, vice president of safety strategy at Veeva. “Veeva Vault Signal will give organizations the full visibility and traceability they need to drive compliance in patient safety.”

In other news today, Veeva announced Veeva Vault Product Surveillance, a new cloud application for medical device and diagnostics to simplify and standardize the postmarket surveillance process. Read today’s press release to learn more.

Vault Signal, Vault Safety.AI, Vault Safety, and Vault SafetyDocs are part of the Veeva Vault Safety Suite to manage end-to-end drug safety processes. Vault Signal is planned for availability in the U.S. and Europe in April 2021.

Learn more about Vault Signal at the upcoming virtual Veeva Safety Forum, May 19. The event is open to Veeva customers and invited guests. Register and view the agenda at veeva.com/SafetyForum.

