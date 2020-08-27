Veeva Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results

Total Revenues of $353.7M, up 33% Year-over-year;

Subscription Services Revenues of $283.5M, up 30% Year-over-year

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LifeSciences--Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV), a leading provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry, today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2020.

“We are focused on helping the industry as the move to streamline drug development and enable digital engagement has gone from strategic imperative to operational necessity,” said CEO Peter Gassner. “Our team's dedication to customer success, bringing creative solutions, and delivering significant product innovations with speed, is more important than ever as life sciences steps up to meet the challenge of a lifetime.”

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results:

Revenues : Total revenues for the second quarter were $353.7 million, up from $266.9 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year-over-year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $283.5 million, up from $217.3 million one year ago, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

: Total revenues for the second quarter were $353.7 million, up from $266.9 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year-over-year. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $283.5 million, up from $217.3 million one year ago, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income (1) : Second quarter operating income was $90.1 million, compared to $73.9 million one year ago, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $144.4 million, compared to $103.7 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year-over-year.

: Second quarter operating income was $90.1 million, compared to $73.9 million one year ago, an increase of 22% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $144.4 million, compared to $103.7 million one year ago, an increase of 39% year-over-year. Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income (1) : Second quarter net income was $93.6 million, compared to $79.2 million one year ago, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $116.4 million, compared to $87.7 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year-over-year.

: Second quarter net income was $93.6 million, compared to $79.2 million one year ago, an increase of 18% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $116.4 million, compared to $87.7 million one year ago, an increase of 33% year-over-year. Net Income per Share and Non-GAAP Net Income per Share(1): For the second quarter, fully diluted net income per share was $0.58, compared to $0.50 one year ago, while non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share was $0.72, compared to $0.55 one year ago.

“Demand for our products and services remains strong as life sciences companies pursue strategic initiatives across R&D and commercial,” said CFO Tim Cabral. “Given the opportunity ahead, we continue to invest for product excellence, customer success, and long-term growth.”

Recent Highlights:

MyVeeva for Doctors to Make it Easy for Healthcare Professionals to Get the Information They Need — Unveiled at Veeva Commercial Summit, MyVeeva for Doctors is a website and mobile application that will give healthcare professionals access to contacts, content, and services from across pharma companies and brands – all in a single place. By having quick and easy access to the information they need, doctors can better help their patients. The new offering is targeted for release at the end of the year for the U.S. market.

— Unveiled at Veeva Commercial Summit, MyVeeva for Doctors is a website and mobile application that will give healthcare professionals access to contacts, content, and services from across pharma companies and brands – all in a single place. By having quick and easy access to the information they need, doctors can better help their patients. The new offering is targeted for release at the end of the year for the U.S. market. Innovation and Product Excellence Drives Leadership in Clinical — The quarter marked a number of important milestones including Veeva Vault CTMS’s selection as the global standard by another top 20 pharma and its first top 7 CRO. The company also had a strategic Veeva Vault CDMS win for a number of complex oncology trials with a new top 20 pharma. Overall, more companies are turning to Veeva for its innovation in clinical, including more than 300 Vault eTMF and 70 Vault CTMS customers, and over 100 clinical trials have started on Vault CDMS.

— The quarter marked a number of important milestones including Veeva Vault CTMS’s selection as the global standard by another top 20 pharma and its first top 7 CRO. The company also had a strategic Veeva Vault CDMS win for a number of complex oncology trials with a new top 20 pharma. Overall, more companies are turning to Veeva for its innovation in clinical, including more than 300 Vault eTMF and 70 Vault CTMS customers, and over 100 clinical trials have started on Vault CDMS. Record Quarter for Veeva Vault Quality — Record sales of Vault Quality applications in the second quarter were fueled by a number of key wins and expansions. Building on their success with Veeva Vault, two top 20 pharma customers standardized on Vault QMS and another top 20 added Vault QualityDocs enterprise-wide. More than 120 customers with Vault QMS and QualityDocs can bring together quality work processes and quality documentation into a single system, enabled by Veeva Vault's unique ability to support both content-centric and data-centric applications on a single platform.

Financial Outlook:

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2020 as follows:

Total revenues between $360 and $362 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $138 and $140 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $0.66 and $0.68(2).

Veeva is providing guidance for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 as follows:

Total revenues between $1,415 and $1,420 million.

Non-GAAP operating income between $540 and $545 million (2) .

. Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share between $2.64 and $2.67(2).

Conference Call Information

What: Veeva’s Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call When: Thursday, August 27, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Online Registration: www.directeventreg.com Conference ID 8170917 Webcast: ir.veeva.com

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at ir.veeva.com.

___________

(1) This press release uses non-GAAP financial metrics that are adjusted for the impact of various GAAP items. See the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for details.

(2) Veeva is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating income and fully diluted net income per share for the third fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2020 or fiscal year ending January 31, 2021 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva has more than 400 Commercial Cloud customers and more than 590 Development Cloud customers. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva uses its ir.veeva.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the quotations from management, the statements in “Financial Outlook,” and other statements regarding Veeva’s future performance, outlook, and guidance and the assumptions underlying those statements, market growth, the benefits from the use of Veeva’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to the life sciences industry, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ data; (iii) our expectation that the future growth rate of our revenues will decline; (iv) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, consolidation among our competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our existing competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access, host or integrate with complementary third party products or data used by our customers; (v) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established applications, like Veeva CRM; (vi) fluctuation of our results, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (vii) our ability to integrate Crossix Solutions Inc. and Physicians World, LLC into our business and achieve the expected benefits of the acquisitions, including as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on these businesses; (viii) loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our large customers; (ix) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure; (x) our ability to attract and retain highly skilled employees and manage our growth effectively; (xi) failure to sustain the level of profitability we have achieved in the past as our costs increase; (xii) adverse changes in the life sciences industry, including as a result of customer mergers; (xiii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, international trade relations, or market conditions, including with respect to natural disasters or actual or threatened public health emergencies; (xiv) a decline in new subscriptions that may not be immediately reflected in our operating results due to the ratable recognition of our subscription revenue; and (xv) pending, threatened, or future legal proceedings and related expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2020. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 31,

2020 January 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 795,782 $ 476,733 Short-term investments 699,707 610,015 Accounts receivable, net 220,803 389,690 Unbilled accounts receivable 36,650 32,817 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,490 21,869 Total current assets 1,785,432 1,531,124 Property and equipment, net 52,576 54,752 Deferred costs, net 34,645 35,585 Lease right-of-use assets 51,286 49,132 Goodwill 438,529 438,529 Intangible assets, net 124,420 134,601 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 12,167 11,870 Other long-term assets 17,354 16,184 Total assets $ 2,516,409 $ 2,271,777 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,476 $ 19,420 Accrued compensation and benefits 27,494 25,619 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,763 21,620 Income tax payable 2,464 5,613 Deferred revenue 421,167 468,887 Lease liabilities 11,118 10,013 Total current liabilities 501,482 551,172 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 1,824 2,417 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 46,187 44,815 Other long-term liabilities 10,189 7,779 Total liabilities 559,682 606,183 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock 2 1 Class B common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 850,776 745,475 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,170 460 Retained earnings 1,099,779 919,658 Total stockholders’ equity 1,956,727 1,665,594 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,516,409 $ 2,271,777

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Subscription services(4) $ 283,502 $ 217,312 $ 553,737 $ 415,427 Professional services and other(5) 70,181 49,588 137,052 96,225 Total revenues 353,683 266,900 690,789 511,652 Cost of revenues(3): Cost of subscription services 43,400 31,480 86,612 61,858 Cost of professional services and other 53,804 38,738 105,472 73,863 Total cost of revenues 97,204 70,218 192,084 135,721 Gross profit 256,479 196,682 498,705 375,931 Operating expenses(3): Research and development 70,053 51,146 132,290 96,119 Sales and marketing 59,172 45,821 114,927 85,438 General and administrative 37,173 25,859 73,842 49,349 Total operating expenses 166,398 122,826 321,059 230,906 Operating income 90,081 73,856 177,646 145,025 Other income, net 2,881 7,332 6,295 13,493 Income before income taxes 92,962 81,188 183,941 158,518 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (589 ) 1,946 3,820 5,827 Net income $ 93,551 $ 79,242 $ 180,121 $ 152,691 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.54 $ 1.20 $ 1.04 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 1.12 $ 0.96 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 150,413 147,510 149,982 147,116 Diluted 160,840 158,675 160,309 158,339 Other comprehensive income: Net change in unrealized gains on available-for- sale investments 1,131 461 2,428 1,423 Net change in cumulative foreign currency translation loss 2,893 (1,742 ) 3,282 (2,444 ) Comprehensive income $ 97,575 $ 77,961 $ 185,831 $ 151,670 (3) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues: Cost of subscription services $ 1,532 $ 583 $ 2,551 $ 968 Cost of professional services and other 7,318 4,458 12,392 7,436 Research and development 16,437 9,509 27,838 15,833 Sales and marketing 11,186 7,177 19,378 12,325 General and administrative 12,893 6,643 24,114 12,564 Total stock-based compensation $ 49,366 $ 28,370 $ 86,273 $ 49,126 (4) Includes subscription services revenues from the following product areas: Veeva Commercial Cloud $ 144,815 $ 112,593 $ 287,392 $ 218,390 Veeva Vault 138,687 104,719 266,345 197,037 Total subscription services $ 283,502 $ 217,312 $ 553,737 $ 415,427 (5) Includes professional services revenues from the following product areas: Veeva Commercial Cloud $ 26,618 $ 16,571 $ 53,994 $ 33,792 Veeva Vault 43,563 33,017 83,058 62,433 Total professional services $ 70,181 $ 49,588 $ 137,052 $ 96,225

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 93,551 $ 79,242 $ 180,121 $ 152,691 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,317 3,881 15,195 7,781 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,092 1,680 6,089 3,218 Accretion of discount on short-term investments 496 (1,096 ) 485 (2,274 ) Stock-based compensation 49,366 28,370 86,273 49,126 Amortization of deferred costs 5,324 4,843 10,075 9,692 Deferred income taxes (504 ) 921 (1,638 ) 1,339 (Gain) Loss on foreign currency from mark-to-market derivative (98 ) 42 (5 ) (38 ) Bad debt (expense) recovery 514 (159 ) 121 (312 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,606 18,804 168,766 158,314 Unbilled accounts receivable 619 1,982 (3,833 ) (3,262 ) Deferred costs (5,793 ) (4,427 ) (9,135 ) (9,028 ) Income taxes payable (3,141 ) 611 (4,991 ) 949 Other current and long-term assets (11,683 ) (1,338 ) (11,132 ) (4,097 ) Accounts payable 914 379 (3,516 ) (37 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 125 2,672 2,816 1,913 Deferred revenue (49,166 ) (35,225 ) (47,689 ) (27,311 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,456 ) (1,889 ) (5,267 ) (3,518 ) Other long-term liabilities 2,237 1,180 4,757 1,616 Net cash provided by operating activities 105,320 100,473 387,492 336,762 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of short-term investments (267,749 ) (209,195 ) (456,567 ) (438,089 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 229,224 187,772 369,566 376,737 Long-term assets (5,407 ) (1,378 ) (5,140 ) (2,991 ) Net cash used in investing activities (43,932 ) (22,801 ) (92,141 ) (64,343 ) Cash flows from financing activities Reduction of lease liabilities - finance leases (251 ) (239 ) (499 ) (488 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 9,278 3,620 19,059 7,011 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,027 3,381 18,560 6,523 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,734 (1,742 ) 3,282 (2,444 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 73,149 79,311 317,193 276,498 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 723,841 749,365 479,797 552,178 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 796,990 $ 828,676 $ 796,990 $ 828,676 Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information: Excess tax benefits from employee stock plans $ 22,123 $ 17,026 $ 41,738 $ 30,578

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In Veeva’s public disclosures, Veeva has provided non-GAAP measures, which it defines as financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, Veeva uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing its financial results. For the reasons set forth below, Veeva believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding its operating results, evaluating its future prospects, comparing its financial results across accounting periods, and comparing its financial results to its peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-based compensation expenses. Veeva excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that Veeva excludes from its internal management reporting processes. Veeva’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Veeva believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. Veeva incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of intangible assets is a non-cash expense and is inconsistent in amount and frequency because it is significantly affected by the timing, size of acquisitions and the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations. Because these costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered, and are non-cash expenses, Veeva excludes these expenses for its internal management reporting processes. Veeva’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to Veeva’s revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to Veeva’s future period revenues as well.

Income tax effects on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses. The income tax effects that are excluded relate to the imputed tax impact on the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP costs and expenses due to stock-based compensation and purchased intangibles for GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by Veeva’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. Veeva compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Veeva encourages its investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business, and to view its non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below: Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis $ 43,400 $ 31,480 $ 86,612 $ 61,858 Stock-based compensation expense (1,532 ) (583 ) (2,551 ) (968 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (1,174 ) (688 ) (2,768 ) (1,355 ) Cost of subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 40,694 $ 30,209 $ 81,293 $ 59,535 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a GAAP basis 84.7 % 85.5 % 84.4 % 85.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.5 0.3 0.5 0.3 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.3 Gross margin on subscription services revenues on a non-GAAP basis 85.6 % 86.1 % 85.3 % 85.7 % Cost of professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis $ 53,804 $ 38,738 $ 105,472 $ 73,863 Stock-based compensation expense (7,318 ) (4,458 ) (12,392 ) (7,436 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (138 ) — (273 ) — Cost of professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis $ 46,348 $ 34,280 $ 92,807 $ 66,427 Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a GAAP basis 23.3 % 21.9 % 23.0 % 23.2 % Stock-based compensation expense 10.5 9.0 9.1 7.8 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.2 — 0.2 — Gross margin on professional services and other revenues on a non-GAAP basis 34.0 % 30.9 % 32.3 % 31.0 % Gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 256,479 $ 196,682 $ 498,705 $ 375,931 Stock-based compensation expense 8,850 5,041 14,943 8,404 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,312 688 3,041 1,355 Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 266,641 $ 202,411 $ 516,689 $ 385,690 Gross margin on total revenues on a GAAP basis 72.5 % 73.7 % 72.2 % 73.5 % Stock-based compensation expense 2.5 1.9 2.2 1.6 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.3 Gross margin on total revenues on a non-GAAP basis 75.4 % 75.9 % 74.8 % 75.4 % Research and development expense on a GAAP basis $ 70,053 $ 51,146 $ 132,290 $ 96,119 Stock-based compensation expense (16,437 ) (9,509 ) (27,838 ) (15,833 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (29 ) — (57 ) — Research and development expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 53,587 $ 41,637 $ 104,395 $ 80,286 Sales and marketing expense on a GAAP basis $ 59,172 $ 45,821 $ 114,927 $ 85,438 Stock-based compensation expense (11,186 ) (7,177 ) (19,378 ) (12,325 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,568 ) (825 ) (6,970 ) (1,728 ) Sales and marketing expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 44,418 $ 37,819 $ 88,579 $ 71,385 General and administrative expense on a GAAP basis $ 37,173 $ 25,859 $ 73,842 $ 49,349 Stock-based compensation expense (12,893 ) (6,643 ) (24,114 ) (12,564 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (57 ) — (113 ) — General and administrative expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 24,223 $ 19,216 $ 49,615 $ 36,785 VEEVA SYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 166,398 $ 122,826 $ 321,059 $ 230,906 Stock-based compensation expense (40,516 ) (23,329 ) (71,330 ) (40,722 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (3,654 ) (825 ) (7,140 ) (1,728 ) Operating expense on a non-GAAP basis $ 122,228 $ 98,672 $ 242,589 $ 188,456 Operating income on a GAAP basis $ 90,081 $ 73,856 $ 177,646 $ 145,025 Stock-based compensation expense 49,366 28,370 86,273 49,126 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,966 1,513 10,181 3,083 Operating income on a non-GAAP basis $ 144,413 $ 103,739 $ 274,100 $ 197,234 Operating margin on a GAAP basis 25.4 % 27.6 % 25.7 % 28.4 % Stock-based compensation expense 14.0 10.6 12.5 9.6 Amortization of purchased intangibles 1.4 0.6 1.5 0.6 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis 40.8 % 38.8 % 39.7 % 38.6 % Net income on a GAAP basis $ 93,551 $ 79,242 $ 180,121 $ 152,691 Stock-based compensation expense 49,366 28,370 86,273 49,126 Amortization of purchased intangibles 4,966 1,513 10,181 3,083 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (31,521 ) (21,379 ) (55,063 ) (38,426 ) Net income on a non-GAAP basis $ 116,362 $ 87,746 $ 221,512 $ 166,474 Diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis $ 0.58 $ 0.50 $ 1.12 $ 0.96 Stock-based compensation expense 0.31 0.17 0.54 0.31 Amortization of purchased intangibles 0.03 0.01 0.06 0.02 Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1) (0.20 ) (0.13 ) (0.34 ) (0.24 ) Diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis $ 0.72 $ 0.55 $ 1.38 $ 1.05

Investor Relations Contact:

Rick Lund

Veeva Systems Inc.

925-271-9816

ir@veeva.com

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal

Veeva Systems Inc.

925-264-8885

pr@veeva.com