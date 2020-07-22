Veeam Named a Leader and Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions

Veeam named by Gartner as an industry Leader for the fourth consecutive time

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GartnerMQ--Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions1. Not only does this mark the fourth time Gartner has recognized Veeam as a category Leader, but it is the first time Veeam is positioned highest overall in ability to execute. Veeam was also the only vendor to move higher in both ability to execute and in the completeness of vision categories. We believe this recognition further validates Veeam’s investment in delivering a complete Cloud Data Management portfolio to its customers and partners, fused with robust support that ensures data protection across physical, virtual and cloud environments.

“To us, being named a Leader by Gartner for the fourth time cements our commitment to lead the industry with innovation, execution, and delivering the most simple, flexible and reliable solutions for Cloud Data Management,” said Danny Allan, CTO and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “With more than 375,000 customers and $1B in annual bookings, we continue to guide our customers through their digital transformation and Hybrid/Multi-cloud journeys at a time when data protection is paramount and leveraging data reuse for overall business value is critical.”

Veeam released Veeam Availability Suite (VAS) v10 earlier this year, delivering modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery™ to automate disaster recovery (DR), and heightened ransomware protection. With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam has launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.

The report included analysis of 11 data center backup and recovery solutions vendors. We think now is a time when the move toward public cloud, heightened concerns over ransomware, and complexities associated with backup and data management are forcing I&O leaders to rearchitect their backup infrastructure and explore alternative solutions.

“Veeam is incredibly scalable, no matter what we throw at it. It’s simple to use and it always works, underpinning our business operations now and into the future. Veeam provides the best data protection on the market, offers the broadest integration with storage and lets us reliably retain data as long as we need in the cloud.” – Adem Cahtarevic, Technology Systems Manager at WesCEF

“Veeam will protect our critical data by creating and maintaining a chain of cloud-native snapshots of EC2 instances in case we need to recover from them in a disaster situation. We were familiar with Veeam Cloud Data Management when we replaced legacy backup, and now we understand even more why Veeam is the industry leader in data protection.” – Michael Masters, Infrastructure Specialist at Maritz

“You can’t underestimate the importance of data protection to a company’s reputation and bottom line. Veeam provides continuous access to customer data so we can receive, process and deliver orders efficiently. We couldn’t provide the level of customer service we pledge on CORT.com without full confidence we can restore critical systems in a disaster.” – Adam Camphuysen, Enterprise Systems Administrator at Cort

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, Santhosh Rao, Nik Simpson, Michael Hoeck 20 July 2020. Previous titled include Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Software.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™. Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. With 375,000+ customers worldwide, including 83% of the Fortune 500 and 68% of the Global 2,000, Veeam customer-satisfaction scores are the highest in the industry at 3.5x the average. Veeam’s 100% channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers. Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com/ or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

