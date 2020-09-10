Veeam Awarded the 2020 Go-To-Market Partner of the Year Award from Nutanix

Nutanix recognizes Veeam for strength of partnership and success of Nutanix Mine with Veeam and Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#backup--Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced that it has been awarded the 2020 Technology Alliances Go-To-Market Partner of the Year by Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing. Nutanix recognized Veeam as the sole recipient of this award during Nutanix’s Global .NEXT Conference and Partner Xchange Digital Experience.

Veeam and Nutanix have taken a significant leap forward in their partnership over the past year by helping customers modernize their data center and data protection technologies. Veeam collaborated with Nutanix to deliver availability for applications and data running on Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV) with Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV, which has experienced 150% growth in product downloads year-over-year (YoY) for Q2’20. As organizations modernize their on-premises IT strategy to include Nutanix AHV, Veeam delivers the best-in-class assurance of protection and recovery using the same proven Veeam technologies and capabilities that enterprises rely on to simplify the rapid recovery of critical business applications and data.

“Our partnership with Nutanix is an ideal example of how customers and partners win every time we collaborate with our alliances to build innovative solutions,” said David Harvey, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Veeam. “We share a common goal with Nutanix that makes our partnership so successful: Reduce IT complexity and ensure data and application accessibility so enterprises can focus on supporting overall business growth. We are excited to receive this award as a testament to our strong partnership and achievements with Nutanix.”

In addition to Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV, Nutanix chose Veeam as its strategic, data protection design partner to help develop from the ground up a new, highly converged full-stack secondary storage solution that includes Veeam Backup & Replication™ as part of a turnkey solution – Nutanix Mine with Veeam. Released in January, Nutanix Mine with Veeam delivers a wealth of value for Veeam/Nutanix customers and partners looking to simplify the journey beyond backup and towards true Cloud Data Management. Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.

“We’re thrilled to honor Veeam at the Nutanix .NEXT Partner Xchange this year for their continued success with our joint customers,” said Prasad Athawale, VP of Business Development at Nutanix. "Enterprises use our platform to reduce complexity within their private cloud environment, and Nutanix and Veeam have built on that simplicity. We're pleased to have a partner like Veeam to help us deliver this experience to our customers."

Supporting Quotes

“Modern Data Protection is a team sport that requires the right players and a common set of objectives. Our research shows that SLAs for backup and recovery are stringent against a backdrop of increased IT complexity. With Veeam and Nutanix, end-users and the partners that support them get the best of both worlds: powerful service-oriented backup and recovery, ease of use and deployment, and a flexible and hybrid solution.” – Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group

“As we adapt to the rapidly evolving working conditions today, Veeam ensures that we can maintain business continuity seamlessly by protecting our remote workers’ data on our Nutanix VDI environment. I’m very happy because Veeam has always maintained stringent business continuity standards for us. Even with the challenges of COVID-19 now, we are still able to offer the same service levels to the business so our agents can serve and support their customers in this critical time.” – Byju Joseph, Chief Technology Officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited

